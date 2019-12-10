The Seattle Dragons will hold an open practice Saturday morning at Memorial Stadium that will include a talk from XFL commissioner Oliver Luck and a “chalk talk” from Dragons coach and general manager Jim Zorn.
Fans will also get a chance to meet and interact with players.
The practice is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is free with a donation of a pair of socks to the Q13 sock drive.
For more information and to RSVP to the event, go to www.xfl.com/articles/meet-the-dragons-at-minicamp.
