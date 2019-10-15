The Seattle Dragons began Tuesday getting a quarterback, Brandon Silvers from Troy, then made it a priority to get running backs for him to hand off to, using their first two picks to take teammates from the San Antonio Commanders of the short-lived Alliance of American Football that folded earlier this year.

But the biggest names, especially around here, were the receivers. Kasen Williams, the former Skyline High School of Sammamish star who played at UW and then with with Seahawks, was taken in the seventh round. Keenan Reynolds, the former Navy star QB who spent time with the Seahawks last season, was taken in the fifth round.

With Seattle’s first pick of the skill-position phase, it took Trey Williams from Texas A&M, then followed that by three picks later taking his AAF teammate, Kenneth Farrow from Houston.

Williams, who rushed for 1,343 yards at Texas A&M, was picked ahead of Farrow even though he was Farrow’s backup for the Commanders. Williams went undrafted in 2015, then spent time on the regular-season roster of the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts. He got into two games with the Colts, rushing for 12 yards on two carries.

Williams spent time on the Cowboys roster again in 2017, but did not play. He rushed for 205 yards on 40 carries for San Antonio.

Farrow rushed for 2,975 yards at Houston, fourth most in school history. He played in 13 games for the San Diego Chargers in 2016, starting twice. He rushed for 192 yards on 60 carries and caught 13 passes for 70 yards. He rushed for 372 yards on 106 carries with San Antonio. He was named the league’s offensive player of the week when he rushed for 142 yards against Birmingham.

After getting the running backs, Seattle took receiver Fred Ross from Mississippi State with its third pick in the phase, then Texas Tech tight end Jace Amaro with its fourth selection before taking Reynolds.

Ross has a school record 88 receptions (for 1,007) yards as junior at Mississippi State, then added 72 as a senior and is the school leader in career receptions with 199.

Amaro played 14 games for the New York Jets in 2014, starting four, and had 38 receptions for 345 yards. He played in three games with the Tennessee Titans in 2016, and had three catches for 39 yards.

Reynolds finished his Navy career with an FBS record 88 career touchdowns and his 4,559 rushing yards by a quarterback were the most ever for an FBS quarterback. He is one of four players at Navy to have his number retired along with Heisman winners Roger Staubach and Joe Bellino, and Napoleon McCallum.

Reynolds spent time on the Baltimore Ravens roster in 2016 and had two stints on the Seahawks roster last season, but does not have an NFL reception.

Williams caught 159 passes in four seasons with the Huskies, the played in two games for the Seahawks in 2015 (one reception for 8 yards and one rush for 5 yards) and one game with them in 2016. He played in seven games with Cleveland in 2017, starting twice and finished with nine catches for 84 yards.

Seattle’s other selections in the skill-position phase were tight end Evan Rodriguez (sixth round) from Temple, tight end John Santiago (eighth round) from North Dakota State, tight end Cam Clear (ninth round) from Texas A&M and receiver Malachi Jones (1oth round) from Appalachian State.

The draft will continue with the offensive-line phase in which each team will take 1o players.

This story will be updated.