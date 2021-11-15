Russell Wilson returned in Green Bay on Sunday, but the Seahawks’ winning ways did not.

On a day when Seattle’s defense showed up against Aaron Rodgers, the Seahawks’ star quarterback was quite rusty in his first game back from his finger injury. The result: The first shutout of his career.

So, where does all of this leave the Seahawks?

Now that Wilson is back, pundits (and fans) are left pondering Seattle’s season outlook with eight games remaining. Here’s what national media members said after the Seahawks’ Week 10 loss to the Packers.

The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman named a “sleep-deprived Russell Wilson” among his biggest Week 10 losers.

Apparently, Wilson has been rehabbing his finger for 19 hours a day, which according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, mainly involves making sure his finger is constantly moving. It wasn’t worth it. In Wilson’s return to action Sunday, he went 20-for-40 for 161 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in a 17-0 loss. … Maybe it’s because Wilson’s finger wasn’t ready—his throws looked terrible—and maybe it’s because he was sleeping five hours or less per night. Lots of athletes brag about how much sleep they get—LeBron says he sometimes gets 12 hours a day, including naps! Tom Brady goes to sleep at 9 p.m. every night! If you’re not sleeping, you’re probably not putting your body in the best position to succeed, even if you are taking 19 hours a day to rehab your finger. Wilson probably thought he was doing the brave thing by doing everything he could to get back into action. But by rushing back into action before he was ready, he hurt his team. Seattle would’ve been better off with Geno Smith at QB on Sunday—and Russell Wilson would be better off getting some damn rest instead of spending 19 hours a day squeezing stress balls.

Sherman also named the “rowdy Seahawks” as a loser in response to Carlos Dunlap’s shoe-throwing penalty and DK Metcalf’s ejection.

Advertising

Austin Powers once asked: “Who throws a shoe?” The answer, we have learned, is Florida Gators football players. Last year, the Gators were ranked sixth in the nation and on the brink of a College Football Playoff berth when defensive back Marco Wilson decided to hurl an LSU player’s shoe after a critical third-down stop. The unsportsmanlike conduct penalty gave LSU a first down, allowing the Tigers to drive for a game-winning field goal; Florida went on to lose every game for the rest of the season. Sunday, fellow Florida alumnus Carlos Dunlap did the same thing. Dunlap, the defensive MVP of the Gators’ 2009 BCS National Championship Game victory, was trying to keep the Seahawks in the game against the Packers when Green Bay right tackle Billy Turner lost his cleat. And when a Gator sees unattended footwear, they are filled with an insatiable urge to hurl it as far as they can. Turner sadly watched as his shoe flew; a million refs quickly sprung into action by flagging Dunlap for one of the most obvious unsportsmanlike conduct penalties possible. … Some teams are used to losing; the Seahawks are not.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson answers a crucial question: “Are the Seahawks done?“

Not quite, but they need Wilson’s finger to get better, and they need their defense to continue its turnaround. Considering the opponent, they might have played their best game of the season on that side of the ball against easily the best quarterback they’ve faced in a while. At 3-6, their hopes of winning the NFC West seem long gone. But they have enough winnable games on their schedule (Washington, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, Houston) to make a 9-8 finish and a wild-card berth possible. But that assumes no letdowns and at least one upset. And it assumes Wilson’s finger gets better than it appeared to be on Sunday.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra wrote about the struggles of both starting quarterbacks in Sunday’s game.

Both quarterbacks looked rusty on a snow-flecked afternoon at Lambeau Field. Coming off finger surgery, Wilson was particularly inefficient on the day, missing throws high, low and behind receivers. The Seahawks quarterback completed just 20 of 40 attempts for 161 yards and two interceptions and took three sacks. Rodgers, who missed last week after a positive COVID-19 test, likewise missed several passes, particularly behind targets, and seemed to have miscommunications with receivers that plagued the Packers offense until late. Rodgers finished 23-of-37 for 292 yards and one INT. Much of Rodgers’ production came on short throws on which his targets generated YAC. A-Rod completed just 1 of 5 deep passes for 41 yards and an INT, per Next Gen Stats. The two offenses led by Pro Bowl quarterbacks generated a paltry three total points through three quarters. The struggles of the star QBs were highlighted by back-to-back drives that ended in each throwing an end-zone INT while under pressure. They are the types of miscues we’re not used to seeing from two of the game’s top signal-callers.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Lindsay Jones and Dan Pompei answered whether they believe the Seahawks are done.

Advertising

Howe: The odds aren’t in their favor, but I’m not ready to bury them yet. They’re a flawed team, so it’ll be tough to rip off the necessary winning streak while overcoming their inconsistencies. However, as strong as the NFC is up top, the final two wild-card spots are totally up for grabs, and the Seahawks are only 1.5 games behind the seventh-seeded Panthers (5-5). Granted, the Seahawks are currently the 14th seed in the NFC, so there’s a traffic jam of mediocrity competing for those final couple playoff spots. But if you look at the teams that are seeded Nos. 6-16, there’s no question the Seahawks have the best quarterback-coach combination, which keeps them afloat.

Jones: Probably, yes. There are fundamental flaws with the Seattle offense that couldn’t be immediately fixed with Russell Wilson’s return. I do believe Wilson will play better as he continues to recover from the finger injury, but a wild card spot feels unattainable. I might regret this later because of the crowd of teams in the four-five win range in the NFC, but Seattle doesn’t look built to make a run.

Pompei: Not entirely. They would have to really heat up to have a chance, but it is not out of the question if Russell Wilson is healthy and the defense continues to play as well as it has played in recent weeks. They have two games remaining against the Cardinals and one against the Rams, but aside from that their schedule does not look overwhelming. Their chances aren’t great, but I would not count them out yet.

CBS Sports’ John Breech gives the Seahawks a “D” grade for Sunday’s showing.

You could make a case for an “F” here, but the defense actually played pretty well, all things considered, forcing Aaron Rodgers into some bad throws, making a little noise up front and preventing Davante Adams from making a back-breaking play. And yet none of it really mattered, because Russell Wilson was not himself from start to finish. Either his finger is still bothering him or his chemistry with the guys is just out of whack. That offense, dare we say, would’ve had more life with Geno Smith. This game marked the first time in Wilson’s career that the Seahawks have been shut out.