We regret to inform you it did not take long to get this season’s Seahawks-y Seahawks loss.

Like most of their wild defeats, this one had everything:

An incredible athletic feat overruled by the slightest of margins of a human foot. The silliest example of an already silly penalty the NFL has decided to enforce even more this season. And, of course, a play that sure looked like it could have been called a walk-off safety.

In the end, the Seahawks lost after holding a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter of a game that looked like a comfortable win at halftime.

While Derrick Henry received a lot of credit for the comeback, Seattle’s self-destructive behavior did not escape the national spotlight. Here’s what national media members had to say about the Seahawks’ overtime loss to the Titans.

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra wrote that a loss like this one at home could come back to haunt the Seahawks in their tough division.

Seattle can only blame itself for a brutal self-sabotaged loss, the first for any NFC West team in its division. After skating to a big lead early, thanks to Russell Wilson’s majestic deep shots, the wheels came off in the fourth quarter and overtime. A missed PAT opened the fourth quarter, followed by two three-and-outs that allowed Tennessee back in the game. The defense, which won the line of scrimmage most of the day, became a sieve. And Wilson nearly took a safety in overtime, leading to the Titans’ game-winning FG. The entire second half felt like Seattle was sleepwalking. Few teams can overcome 10 penalties for 100 yards. In a brutally tough NFC West, the home loss looks even worse.

In describing Seattle’s loss as a “gut-punch,” CBS Sports’ John Breech gave the Seahawks a C+ grade.

This was a gut-punch. Pete Carroll had never lost a home-opener before today. In fact, the Seahawks were 52-0 when leading by at least 15 points at home. Now they are 52-1. Russell Wilson had a huge day with 343 yards and two passing touchdowns. Lockett did his part too with 178 yards and a long touchdown. But, Seattle took a hit in the second half. While Henry went off, the Seahawks scored just six total points in the final two quarters. They had the game in the bag but didn’t finish the job.

TBQH the most surprising thing is that the Seahawks haven't *already* had a game end with a walkoff safety — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) September 19, 2021

The Ringer’s Rodger Sherman named “heels” — yes, as in the back part of a foot — as one of Week 2’s biggest losers after Julio Jones’ non-touchdown touchdown catch.

Jones clearly got his right foot in, and then made an incredible effort to get the toes on his left foot in as well. But the touchdown was overturned because Jones’s left heel supposedly grazed the out-of-bounds line. Whether that graze actually happened remains unclear. To overturn a TD, you need “indisputable evidence,” and I’m just not sure how anybody can claim that exists on this play. NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay wrote that it was “no way clear and obvious” that Jones’s heel touched the line. Maybe the NFL has an 8K TV that revealed some blades of grass I can’t see on my TV. Maybe 16K. The play once again led to criticism of the NFL’s catch rule. … If Jones had tapped his toes down and only let his toes touch the ground, this would have been a touchdown—his toes alone would’ve made his feet “completely on the ground.” But because he tapped his toes down inbounds and then let his heel (allegedly) touch the ground out of bounds afterward, his feet were not “completely down inbounds.” … I don’t know how the league could write a rule that allows toe-first, heel-second catches to stand. Would we make referees parse the milliseconds between different parts of the foot hitting the ground? The catch rule will always be the NFL’s Achilles’ heel; an unfixable flaw in a spectacular sport.

For the Win’s Andy Nesbitt said D.J. Reed was hit with “the lamest” taunting penalty on Sunday.

This was just the definition of lame. Actually super lame. A player can’t get excited after making a big play like this? The NFL needs to stop it with these taunting calls. Nobody likes them. At all.

The No Fun League is ruining football with these taunting penalties pic.twitter.com/JaLuq6MVgR — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 19, 2021

It wasn’t all bad! MMQB’s Albert Breer sees downfield improvement with Shane Waldron at the helm of the Seahawks’ offense.

The Seahawks’ downfield passing game appears to be blowing up with Shane Waldron pushing the buttons—Russell Wilson now has three touchdown passes of 60 yards on the season, with two more (one to Tyler Lockett, the other to Freddie Swain) coming Sunday.

Tyler Dunne wrote for the New York Times that we shouldn’t be surprised by that stunning comeback because it was the Seahawks.

Weird things happen in Seattle. Always. None of us should be surprised that the Titans erased a 24-9 lead in a hostile environment to win. As ugly as the first six quarters to their season were, this remains an offense overflowing with weapons and Derrick Henry isn’t showing the slightest signs of wear and tear. The workhorse back bashed Seattle for 182 yards on 35 carries with three touchdowns.

ESPN.com’s Brady Henderson wonders: Will cornerback play hold the Seahawks’ defense back?

That’s been their iffiest-looking position group since they let Shaquill Griffin walk in free agency. The roster and lineup shuffling the Seahawks did before the opener didn’t change that. Nor did the way Tre Flowers and D.J. Reed played in Week 1 when they got a soft landing against a Colts receiver corps that was without T.Y. Hilton. They didn’t hold up as well against the much better duo of Julio Jones and A.J. Brown. Flowers was in coverage on Jones’ 51-yard catch and whiffed on a tackle attempt on Derrick Henry’s 60-yard touchdown run, though Jamal Adams may have also erred on the play. Reed’s big mistake was mental — a 15-yard taunting penalty. Pete Carroll has said the competition is still on at cornerback. And by this point, Sidney Jones should be getting comfortable enough in Seattle’s defense to push Flowers for playing time.