First went Darrell Bevell. Then Tom Cable. And there could be more to come. But the first two sent Seahawks fans into a frenzy. Here's what they're saying.
Just call the Seahawks your everyday millennial.
On Wednesday, they officially cut the cord. Tom Cable is out, and so is Darrell Bevell, with possibly more moves on the horizon. Cable, as offensive-line and assistant head coach, and Bevell, as offensive coordinator, had been on coach Pete Carroll’s staff since 2011. They won a Super Bowl and lost another; witnessed and helped nurture the rise of the most dominant era of professional sports in Seattle history.
But it ended without a postseason berth and it seemed impossible to make it through a quarter, let alone a game, without fans calling for the axe. Finally, it dropped. And it threw the Seattle sports world into a tizzy. Here’s what people are saying:
And, at the end of the day, the only word out of the Seahawks? Not so much a word but an emoji from center Justin Britt.
— Justin Britt (@JustinBritt68) January 10, 2018
