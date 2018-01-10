First went Darrell Bevell. Then Tom Cable. And there could be more to come. But the first two sent Seahawks fans into a frenzy. Here's what they're saying.

Just call the Seahawks your everyday millennial.

On Wednesday, they officially cut the cord. Tom Cable is out, and so is Darrell Bevell, with possibly more moves on the horizon. Cable, as offensive-line and assistant head coach, and Bevell, as offensive coordinator, had been on coach Pete Carroll’s staff since 2011. They won a Super Bowl and lost another; witnessed and helped nurture the rise of the most dominant era of professional sports in Seattle history.

But it ended without a postseason berth and it seemed impossible to make it through a quarter, let alone a game, without fans calling for the axe. Finally, it dropped. And it threw the Seattle sports world into a tizzy. Here’s what people are saying:

Will be interesting to see if #Seahawks reshape roster as aggressively as they're re-shaping coaching staff. — Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) January 10, 2018

Seahawks sacks under Tom Cable (NFL rank)

2017 – 43 (23rd)

2016 – 42 (27th)

2015 – 46 (27th)

2014 – 42 (21st)

2013 – 42 (23rd)

2012 – 33 (12th)

2011 – 50 (29th) https://t.co/H7oOSAUiQN — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) January 10, 2018

Potential headlines: #Seahawks to stream their offense with no Cable — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) January 10, 2018

I feel like some of the coverage of Bevell's firing has been slanted at the one-yard line oh my gosh why do I hate myself. — Christopher Crawford (@Crawford_MILB) January 10, 2018

Last two years of SEA offensive football have been challenging & the OL never did develop. But thank you Darrell Bevell & Tom Cable for developing the 2nd most efficient QB in NFL history, shattering every pertinent team offensive record, 2 NFC crowns & SEA's 1st Super Bowl title — Brock Huard (@BrockESPN) January 10, 2018

i wonder if the seahawks offense will continue to be absolutely excruciating to watch most of the time or if this means it'll be fun someday — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) January 10, 2018

Going to be really interesting to see how much the Seahawks change (and if it's for the worse, at first). Russell Wilson going to have new coordinator and QB coach, maybe a whole new language to learn — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) January 10, 2018

So wait….Schneider signed Walsh to ensure we missed the playoffs, resulting in coaching changes? Right? — Evan Hill (@EvanonHB) January 10, 2018

Today is the day the Seahawks officially got over Super Bowl 49. — Evan Hill (@EvanonHB) January 10, 2018

This is so much better than making the playoffs lmao — Evan Hill (@EvanonHB) January 10, 2018

live footage of Russell Wilson the instant the Tom Cable decision was made pic.twitter.com/0vpYIDXwHR — Spike Friedman (@SpikeFriedman) January 10, 2018

Far as I can tell, Bevell's only real fireable "sin" was a fundamental misunderstanding of the kind of player Jimmy Graham is. Got Graham sort of foisted on him in the trade and seemed to want a more traditional blocking tight end. Still think the wrong guy got fired. — Doug Farrar (@BR_DougFarrar) January 10, 2018

Tom Cable had to go. Imagine trying to hire a new offensive coordinator but telling him he had to have Tom Cable as his offensive line coach and de facto run game coordinator. — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) January 10, 2018

It's time for the Seahawks to hire a coordinator to build the offense around Wilson playing fast. I am dead serious. Get him a line and go — Pete Prisco (@PriscoCBS) January 10, 2018

No disrespect to the Seattle offensive coaches but their offense needed a fresh start. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) January 10, 2018

Take on Bevell: Had to coach offense to fit Carroll's philosophy, and offense finished 7th or better in DVOA from '12 to '15. Had nothing to do with run game. Developed young QB under tough circumstances. Will never escape shadow of Super Bowl INT. Overall, under-appreciated. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) January 10, 2018

Starting the timer…now on when fans will come on here complaining about the new OC, DC, and OL coach and possibly even bemoan the loss of one or all of these guys. — Hawk Blogger (@hawkblogger) January 10, 2018

That’s a commentary on fickle fans, not on the decision Pete has made to move on. Very much support that move now, and will support it regardless of how the news guys pan out. It’s the right time and the right move. — Hawk Blogger (@hawkblogger) January 10, 2018

Jeff Fisher for trick play coordinator who says no — Chris (@30AcreFortress) January 10, 2018

If Richard is actually out, and it sounds like he is, if I'm the Seahawks I'd absolutely at least give Jimmy Lake an interview. I think he's a coaching star. I'm very biased, though. — Christopher Crawford (@Crawford_MILB) January 10, 2018

And, at the end of the day, the only word out of the Seahawks? Not so much a word but an emoji from center Justin Britt.