Season ticket prices have been set for the Seattle Dragons, the XFL team that will begin play in February at Century Link Field, and more than 70 percent of the season tickets will be $45 or less per game; 27 percent will be $25 or less.

“Affordability is a critical aspect of what we are doing,” said Ryan Gustafson, president of the Dragons, who will play five regular-season home games. “We want to make our game accessible to all fans.”

Season tickets with access to the Delta Club Lounge begin at $45 per game. Among the perks of that level of tickets are covered seats.

Fans who have placed season-ticket deposits are being notified of windows of time over the next three days when they can choose their seats.

For more information on XFL season tickets, go to XFL.com/tickets.