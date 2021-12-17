If the move of the Seahawks’ game against the Rams from Sunday to Tuesday might be viewed as mostly favoring Los Angeles, one thing it will do is allow for Seattle’s receiving corps to get healthier.

The Seahawks practiced Thursday without any of their top four receivers — Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Freddie Swain and Dee Eskridge — leaving only Penny Hart as receivers on the 53-man roster who were able to practice.

Lockett remains on the COVID-19 reserve list and did not practice Friday.

But the other three, who are all dealing with injuries, were able to practice Friday listed as full participants — Metcalf has back and knee issues, Eskridge a foot injury and Swain a sore ankle.

“Those guys all looked really good today at practice,” Carroll said. “They got good work today. … Judging on today, they’re ready to go.”

It remains unclear if Lockett will be ready, as well as running back Alex Collins, who was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Thursday. Carroll said neither player had tested negative as of Friday afternoon.

Asked how they are doing, Carroll said: “Those guys are OK now, Tyler had a tough day, but he’s OK now. We are just waiting it out. Those guys are going to try and test back in, so we will see what happens.”

That Lockett and Collins went on the reserve list was a surprise as Carroll said Wednesday that the entire team had tested negative. But Carroll said each was tested again after they had symptoms.

“We thought we had made it over a big proving moment, but symptoms showed up and guys did the right thing,” Carroll said. “You get symptoms, we are supposed to check it out, and test just in case. It proved that those guys tested positive after the symptoms that they have had.”

Assistant coach, others test positive

Carroll also said that one assistant coach had a positive test as did a couple of others in the team’s facility in Renton.

The team is required by the NFL to place players on the reserve list, so those names become public. But names of others do not have to be made public.

“We did have one (coach test positive),’’ Carroll said. “There’s been a couple around the building, so we’re really on alert and doing everything we can to make sure. We’re doing it well because it hasn’t doubled up yet within any area. Everybody’s on alert.”

Shell, Mone sit out practice

Only two Seahawks didn’t practice Friday — right tackle Brandon Shell (shoulder) and defensive tackle Bryan Mone (knee).

Carroll said it remains unclear if Shell will be able to return after sitting out Sunday’s win at Houston. But he said the two extra days might allow him to play against the Rams.

“A couple more days will help him,” Carroll said. “I can’t tell you about game-day stuff or anything like that, we don’t know. Anybody that’s banged up, it’s going to help them. Both teams I’m sure.”

If Shell can’t play, rookie Jake Curhan would likely get his second start in his place at right tackle.

Mone was injured against Houston but escaped a significant injury, and the team is being cautious with him.

Seahawks to try to maximize extra time

The postponement left staffers scrambling to change the team’s travel schedule and other accommodations. The Seahawks were set to leave Saturday. Now, they will leave Monday.

As for the team, Carroll said: “We’re going to shift gears a little bit and take advantage of the time. Try to max it out and be as ready as possible. We’ve had really good work, the three solid days we just put in. We’re in good shape. We are adjusting the schedule some. Of course, we’ll be traveling on Monday and playing on Tuesday, it will be the same formula for us. We’re going to make the most of these next couple of days.”