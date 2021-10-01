RENTON — After what looked like a potentially ominous situation the day before, the Seahawks might be close to full strength with their receiving corps for the NFC West showdown Sunday at San Francisco with the team indicating both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will play.

Each landed on the injury report during the week, raising questions about their availability.

But Metcalf didn’t get a game-status designation, and while Seattle listed Lockett as questionable with a hip injury. Coach Pete Carroll indicated he’ll play Sunday.

“He practiced today,” Carroll said. “We rested him during the week, he did a bunch of treatment, and he feels good.”

Metcalf was listed as limited Thursday and Friday with what Carroll said is “a sore foot.” But Carroll said he was just being rested.

“I think he’s felt it for some time but hasn’t reported it,” Carroll said. “Just something we want to make sure and take care of. When I say he hasn’t reported it, I mean there was no reason to for him.”

Seattle, though, likely will be without rookie Dee Eskridge, who did not practice Friday while still in recovery mode from a concussion suffered in the season opener at Indianapolis. He is listed as doubtful.

“I’m not sure he’s going to make it (for Sunday),” Carroll said. “We have to wait and see what happens tomorrow. We are still talking about it. He passed the protocol on Wednesday. He sat out Wednesday to do that, had a really good day yesterday at practice, but we don’t know if it is right to bring him back yet.”

However, if the Seahawks need help at receiver, they could elevate Phillip Dorsett, a former No. 1 choice of the Colts who was with the Seahawks all of last year but did not play because of a foot injury. Dorsett was signed to the practice squad Wednesday, and Carroll said he had a good week of practice.

“We are really happy to see him,” Carroll said. “He’s really fast as always, he does pick up our stuff really quickly because he has the background with us, and it won’t take him another week before he’s competing with our guys for playing time and get up on the game field.”

The Seahawks are hoping to feast on a San Francisco secondary dealing with its own injury issues

Josh Norman is doubtful with a lung issue, and nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams has been ruled out with a calf injury.

The 49ers are likely to start Dre Kirkpatrick, Deommodore Lenoir or former Seahawk Dontae Johnson at the outside corners with Buster Skrine, who signed with the 49ers this week, potentially at the nickel spot.

TE Gerald Everett still has a chance to play

Tight end Gerald Everett has not practiced all week after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was placed on the reserve list.

Carroll said Friday that Everett is vaccinated and is asymptomatic. Everett needs two negative tests 24 hours apart to be available to play, and Carroll said there is still a chance that could happen.

“As of today, after not testing negative, yes, he can’t (play),” Carroll said.

But Carroll said Everett still has time to get the two tests and that while he won’t travel with the team Saturday, “he’s going to materialize in the Bay Area if he passes the test.”

But Carroll also said the team will have added tight end depth as second-year player Colby Parkinson is expected to be activated off the injured reserve after sitting out the first three games with a foot injury. Parkinson returned to practice this week and Carroll said, “I do expect him to play.”

The Seahawks did not fill Everett’s spot on the roster this week so he can be recalled without another move needing to be made.

But if Seattle were to activate both Parkinson and Everett, someone would have to be waived.

CB Sidney Jones ready to play if needed

The play of Seattle’s cornerbacks is an obvious area for improvement after the defeat Sunday at Minnesota, and Carroll didn’t rule out that former Husky Sidney Jones could see time against the 49ers.

Jones, acquired in a trade with Jacksonville following training camp, is listed as the backup to Tre Flowers at right cornerback.

“Sidney Jones had a particularly good week,” Carroll said. “Tre was battling, too. I’m anxious to see our play this weekend. We need to do more, as we need to in all areas, but I’m anxious to see what happens this week. I think we’re going to be better.”

Brandon Shell still out; Cedric Ogbuehi could be active

Right tackle Brandon Shell also was ruled out for the second consecutive game with a sprained ankle suffered late in the defeat against Tennessee.

Last weekend, the Seahawks started Jamarco Jones against the Vikings with undrafted rookie free agent Jake Curhan filling in when Jones suffered an upset stomach.

Seattle could again start Jones, but Carroll didn’t rule out that Seattle could go with veteran Cedric Ogbuehi. Like Parkinson, he returned to practice this week off IR after missing the first three games with a biceps injury.

While Seattle has likely made its decision on who will start, Carroll publicly kept the team’s options open.

“Jamarco had a good week this week, and Jake continues to do a nice job there, too,” Carroll said. “Having Cedric (Ogbuehi) back is really a boost to that opportunity. We’ll see how that works out.”

Carroll said Shell is “shooting” for a return when the Seahawks are home against the Rams on Thursday, but that he will “for sure” be back against the Steelers on Oct. 17.

Alton Robinson, Benson Mayowa game-time decisions

The Seahawks listed edge rushers/ends Benson Mayowa (neck) and Alton Robinson (knee) as questionable, and Carroll said each will be a game-time decision.

“Alton, we have to wait and see,” Carroll said. “We have to run him on game day to make sure he’s OK. He has a real good chance. Benson is kind of in the same boat. He’s close to making it back but he’s barely getting back if he does.”

If Mayowa and/or Robinson can’t play, it could open the door for L.J. Collier to be active after being inactive in two of the first three games.

The good news on the defensive line is that end Kerry Hyder is expected to be back after sitting out the second half against Minnesota with a concussion.

“He had some tests he had to clear today, but he practiced the last couple days and looked good,” Carroll said. “I think he’s fine.”

RB Rashaad Penny again out

Seattle also declared running back Rashaad Penny (calf) out.

It is the third consecutive game Penny — the team’s first-round draft choice in 2018 — will miss after he served as the backup to Chris Carson in the opener with two carries for 8 yards.

Carroll, though, intimated earlier in the week that Penny might be back for the Rams game.