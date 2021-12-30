Tyler Lockett was miserable … and he was mad.

The Seahawks’ veteran wide receiver spent an exhausting week with COVID-19, unable to eat much, unable to sleep much — unable to do much of anything, really.

Lockett, in speaking about his experience with COVID for the first time Thursday afternoon, said he was disappointed to have to sit out the Seahawks’ Dec. 21 loss against the rival Rams. But football had become a secondary concern at that point.

“It makes you frustrated as an individual because when you’ve dealt with the symptoms of COVID and you’ve seen how it was on you, it’s like we really don’t know how it’s going to affect other people,” Lockett said. “So for me, yes, it sucked seeing people say, ‘Is Tyler going to play? Is Tyler going to play? I need him to help my fantasy (team).’ It was like, well, I’m just trying to make it through this.”

Lockett is vaccinated; he appeared in a Washington State Department of Health commercial promoting the vaccine earlier this year. (He said he had not yet gotten his booster shot but was planning to do so.)

He described his various symptoms.

“My throat was hurting. I had chills. My chest was hurting,” he said. “I was very, very anxious. Like, my mind was just wandering ‘cause I was probably thinking too much. I was throwing up … and I just had no energy. I was barely eating. I think I lost like 8 pounds. … I don’t want to say I had breathing problems but, like, I couldn’t fully breathe out of my chest like I wanted to.”

Going through the experience, he said, did change his perception on COVID.

Advertising

“People see COVID as just whatever, until you actually get it or you go through it or other people in your family go through it, and you see how detrimental it is,” he said. “And you see how people do die from this stuff. That’s why I said for me, it’s unfortunate that I couldn’t play, but I’m also thankful that I’m able to still be here and still enjoy my life.”

Lockett tested positive on Dec. 16, which came as a surprise because he thought he only had a common cold.

Lockett and running back Alex Collins were placed the COVID reserve list that day, just the second and third Seahawks players to test positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Collins spent six days on the COVID list, Lockett a full week.

Eleven other Seahawks players were placed on the COVID list over the past two weeks, eight of whom have since been cleared to return to play.

Lockett, after going through two days of practice late last week, returned to play in Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Bears. He had three catches for 30 yards in the 25-24 loss, and he said he was more tired afterward than after a typical game.

In 14 games this season, Lockett has 65 catches for 1,053 yards and five touchdowns. With two games remaining, he needs just 5 more yards to set a career high in receiving yards.

“Once you come down with COVID, you start realizing none of this stuff matters because you really just want to beat it and move past it,” he said. “And I think sometimes it makes you take a step back, because we get so caught up in all these accomplishments and all these things that we care about and we don’t even realize that without our health, none of it even matters. I think being able to come back, you want to have a different perception and a different viewpoint of how you see things, but now I’m just thinking for each day that I get it, and how can I make the best out of it.

“And the fact that I do have a chance to be able to have the most yards that I’ve ever had in my career history, that’s even a blessing on its own. And that’s something that if it does happen that I will be thankful for.”