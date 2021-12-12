HOUSTON — Fate just seems to keep drawing Steve Largent and Tyler Lockett together.

Lockett was born Sept. 28, 1992 — 38 years after Largent was born on the same date in 1954.

Like Largent, Lockett was born and raised in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

And as Lockett’s NFL career has progressed with the Seahawks, the two have begun to share more and more pages in the team’s record book.

On Sunday, during a 33-13 win over Houston, Lockett surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the third straight season — he now has 1,023 — becoming the only player in team history to do that other than Largent, who did it from 1978-81 and again from 1983-86 (interrupted only by the nine-game strike season of 1982).

“It’s funny because we’ve got the same birthday and we’re born and raised in the same hometown,” Lockett said. “So it’s just pretty funny that something like that was to happen.”

Lockett had 142 yards on five receptions Sunday, including a 55-yard touchdown that put Seattle ahead for good in the second quarter, and three sideline grabs that helped keep drives alive.

And while Lockett and Largent figure to forever be joined in the record books, coach Pete Carroll conjured up another name from the past as a comparison Sunday — Hall of Famer Lance Alworth.

“This was another masterpiece today of just body control, getting open, using the sideline, the balls that Russ (Russell Wilson) threw to him,” Carroll said. “Just such a graceful, beautiful athlete. I was thinking about Lance Alworth, a guy who back in the day used to be so graceful.”

Lockett, who indicated he didn’t know much about Alworth (who last played in 1972), also caught a 2-point conversion after Wilson had to scramble, a play that doesn’t count on his statistics.

“I mean he’s just an amazing player, you know?” Carroll said. “And because of his connection with Russell and, like I’ve said to you before, those are two marvelous, all-around athletes with great, savvy instincts. You put those two together with enough time to develop their sense for one another, this is what you see. They’re just magic plays.”

Lockett’s 55-yard TD with 52 seconds left before the half gave Seattle the lead for good at 16-10.

“I kind of dropped back and maneuvered away from two guys and slid to the right,” Wilson said. “Tyler was chugging along downfield, and I just gave him a shot downfield to make a huge play.”

Having signed a four-year extension in April that carries him through the 2025 season, Lockett figures to only keep moving up the Seahawks record book and continuing to see his name linked with Largent’s.

“As far as being a part of the Hall of Fame or anything like that, I’m not going to stress about that,” Lockett said. “There’s a lot of great players, a lot of great people who can possibly be in the Hall of Fame. But for me, that’s not why I play. That’s something that I will enjoy if it happens, but that’s not why I play. Life is way, way bigger than that. But that’s something that — that I’ve started to realize, that’s something that you appreciate and you take it with the grain of salt and you enjoy it for what it is.”

Heslop to stay behind after suffering leg injury

Reserve defensive back Gavin Heslop was carted off the field after suffering a significant leg injury in the fourth quarter.

Heslop was signed to the 53-man roster Friday when Jamal Adams was placed on injured reserve and was in the game to give some rest to Quandre Diggs, who had been listed as questionable with a calf injury.

Diggs started and played most of the game before Heslop filled in with Seattle comfortably ahead late. Heslop, a second-year player who entered the league as an undrafted free agent last season, was injured while trying to make a tackle on Nico Collins with 1:12 left.

Carroll said Heslop was “going to stay” in Houston on Sunday night. Asked if he would need surgery, Carroll said he didn’t know, “but there’s a good chance. … He was really hurting. Our hearts and love go out to him.”

Mone sprains knee, Reed hurts chest

Nose tackle Bryan Mone was on the injury report most of the week with a knee injury. He suffered another knee injury in Sunday’s game, but Carroll said this time it was to his other knee.

Carroll seemed to indicate it could be serous, saying: “Bryan sprained his knee. Let’s just keep it at that right now until we know more.”

Mone was injured on a first-and-goal play at the 1 in the second quarter.

Also, cornerback D.J. Reed suffered a chest contusion in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t know how serious that’s going to be, but he got whacked pretty good,” Carroll said.

Bless Austin filled in for Reed at right cornerback and also filled in some for Sidney Jones on the left side. Carroll, though, said Jones was not injured but that Austin was just rotating in some.

Curhan gets first start at right tackle

As had been expected, rookie Jake Curhan, an undrafted free agent from Cal, got the start at right tackle in place of the injured Brandon Shell, who is nursing a sore shoulder.

The Seahawks ran often behind Curhan early in the game, including on Rashaad Penny’s first touchdown of 32 yards,

“From what I understand kind of as the game was going, there were a couple plays in there that he didn’t control real well, but overall he played really well,” Carroll said. “We ran his way a lot. Jake’s a good prospect now. He’s a good prospect. I was really proud of him. He pulled it off today.”