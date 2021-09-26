MINNEAPOLIS — As bad as things were for the Seahawks on Sunday in a 30-17 loss to the Vikings, they could have been worse.

But Seattle escaped what initially looked like serious injuries to two significant players — receiver Tyler Lockett and starting weakside linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

Brooks was carted off the field on the first play of the fourth quarter after making a tackle. But it turned out Brooks was suffering from “really bad cramps,” according to coach Pete Carroll, and Brooks returned to the game and appeared fine afterward.

A few minutes later, Lockett went down, grabbing his left knee after catching a pass from Russell Wilson.

Players from both sides dropped to their knees almost immediately, and the Seattle sideline appeared particularly distraught at the thought of potentially losing one of their most dynamic offensive threats and team leaders.

But after a few minutes, Lockett walked off the field under his own power, and he later returned to play in the game.

In a brief interview after the game, Lockett said he was fine, adding, “They (team doctors) told me I’m good.”

Carroll said Lockett stayed on the turf as long as he did in part to make sure that he had not been injured.

“It was such an unusual situation,” Carroll said. “He got twisted (on a tackle by Bashaud Breeland), and he just wanted to make sure. He was so close to getting hurt, he wanted to make sure he was all (right) which he proceeded to be. Was really an awkward position he was in, and his foot released just when it had to.”

Wilson said, “I was worried, to be honest with you. … That was a shock for us all I think. But he’s OK. He’s up and moving and smiling.”

Seattle’s only apparent injury in the game was a concussion suffered by defensive end Kerry Hyder in the second quarter. Hyder did not return to the game.

DB Marquise Blair inactive due to knee issue

Defensive back Marquise Blair was a surprise inactive after he decided in pregame warmups that his knee did not feel right.

Carroll said Blair “banged” his knee in practice this week — he was listed on the injury report Thursday and Friday. But Carroll said Blair thought he was OK and he planned to play until he went through pregame warmups.

“In warmups, he just didn’t feel right, and he couldn’t go,” Carroll said.

Seattle instead had John Reid active in his place. With Blair out, Ugo Amadi took the bulk of the snaps at nickel, but Reid also got some action.

Also inactive Sunday was 2019 first-round pick L.J. Collier, who was a healthy scratch for the second time this season.

If Hyder has to miss any time, Collier will likely go back into the rotation at defensive end.

Jake Curhan ‘poised’ while stepping in for ailing Jamarco Jones

As expected, Jamarco Jones got the start at right tackle with Brandon Shell out with a sprained ankle suffered last week.

But Jones battled what the team termed an upset stomach, which forced undrafted rookie free agent Jake Curhan to play significantly, finishing out the fourth quarter.

The snaps were the first on offense for Curhan, who played right tackle at Cal, where he was a four-year starter but went undrafted in part due to concerns about a heart issue that was revealed during tests last spring.

“I thought Jake did a very good job stepping in there and playing right tackle against some really good pass rushers,” Wilson said. “… To have a rookie right tackle step in and play the way he did with the confidence that he did in a tough environment, and loud. He was poised.”