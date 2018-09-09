The Seahawks will have to finish out the game without their best receiver, Doug Baldwin, who suffered a knee injury and will not return.
Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin left the Seahawks-Broncos game in the second quarter with a knee injury and it was announced in the third quarter that he will not return to the game.
Baldwin appeared to hurt his right knee in the second quarter. It is his left knee that Baldwin was resting when he sat out the preseason.
Baldwin was an official starter against Denver but left with the knee injury briefly in the first quarter before returning later in the second quarter.
He did not catch a pass and was targeted just once.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Early impressions from No. 9 UW Huskies' 45-3 victory over North Dakota VIEW
- Seahawks GameCenter: Live updates, how to watch, stream, listen to season opener in Denver
- Backup QB Jake Haener flawless in his debut for the UW Huskies
- Seattle Seahawks vs. Denver Broncos: Week 1 national media predictions
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.