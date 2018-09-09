The Seahawks will have to finish out the game without their best receiver, Doug Baldwin, who suffered a knee injury and will not return.

Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin left the Seahawks-Broncos game in the second quarter with a knee injury and it was announced in the third quarter that he will not return to the game.

Baldwin appeared to hurt his right knee in the second quarter. It is his left knee that Baldwin was resting when he sat out the preseason.

Baldwin was an official starter against Denver but left with the knee injury briefly in the first quarter before returning later in the second quarter.

He did not catch a pass and was targeted just once.

