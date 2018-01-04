The Seahawks got their fifth Pro Bowler with the news Doug Baldwin was added as a replacement for Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Receiver Doug Baldwin has been added to the NFC team for the 2018 Pro Bowl, the Seahawks announced on Thursday. He replaces Arizona’s Larry Fitzgerald, who is withdrawing due to injury.

It is the second straight year Baldwin has made the game and he is the fifth Seahawk named to the game so far joining quarterback Russell Wilson, tight end Jimmy Graham, linebacker Bobby Wagner and safety Earl Thomas.

Baldwin had 75 receptions for 991 yards and eight touchdowns in 2017.

He was named as one of Seattle’s four alternates when teams were initially announced last month. Other Seattle alternates are defensive lineman Michael Bennett, safety Kam Chancellor and returner specialist Tyler Lockett. Chancellor is injured, though, and wouldn’t be able to play, meaning the most players Seattle could have in the game is seven.

Seattle also had seven the past two seasons, which tied a team record.

The Pro Bowl is Jan. 28 in Orlando.