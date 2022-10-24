Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf does not need surgery on his left knee, head coach Pete Carroll said Monday on 710 Seattle Sports radio, after an MRI revealed a patellar tendon injury that Metcalf suffered in the first quarter of Sunday’s 37-23 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Metcalf was carted off the field, and there was initial fear that he might have to miss significant time. After the game, Carroll said that X-rays on Metcalf’s knee were negative but the team would know more after Metcalf underwent an MRI back in Seattle.

Carroll called the news “a great report,” and that it could’ve been related to an older injury.

Carroll said that the All-Pro wide receiver is “determined to practice” on Wednesday, but Carroll does not seem to think that will happen. There is no set timeline for Metcalf’s return.

Metcalf signed a three-year, $72 million extension with the Seahawks in the offseason and is currently second on the team behind Tyler Lockett with 31 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns.

This story will be updated.