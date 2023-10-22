For the first time in his five-year NFL career, Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf was resigned to the role of spectator Sunday, forced to sit out due to hip and rib injuries.

Well, sort of.

Metcalf remained an active presence on Seattle’s sidelines, congratulating Jake Bobo after his toe-tap touchdown in the second quarter that propelled Seattle to a 20-10 win over Arizona and dispensing advice throughout.

“With a guy like DK on the sideline and his football IQ, I’m just picking his brain,” Bobo said. “’What are you seeing out of 20, what are you seeing out of 24?’ He’ll give me his diagnosis, and we’ll go from there. But yeah, that [after the TD] was just a congratulations.”

The team listed Metcalf as questionable for the game Friday.

He had practiced on a limited basis Friday and held his usual weekly news conference Wednesday, which seemed signs he might still play, as did his history — he has played with the rib injury since the Detroit game.

But coach Pete Carroll said Friday that a hip injury Metcalf suffered in the 17-13 loss last Sunday at Cincinnati was now the bigger issue and called him a game-time decision.

And indeed he was as 90 minutes before kickoff, he was declared as one of the team’s seven inactives, snapping a streak of 71 straight games played.

“He’s hurting,” Carroll said after the game. “If he could have played, he would have played.”

Then Carroll volunteered a denial that Metcalf sitting out had anything to do with anything other than being hurt. Metcalf had somewhat defiantly said Wednesday that he intended to keep playing the same way he has even though he has gotten five penalties this season, four of which have drawn fines.

“Don’t for a second think that he’s looking for a way out of this thing,” Carroll said. “That’s not him at all. He’s sick he couldn’t play. He tried to stay with it. He’s played the last couple of weeks under tremendous duress and played well in those circumstances. This just added up too much, and he couldn’t get it done.”

As for next Sunday’s game against Cleveland, Carroll said, “If he can get back, he’ll be back.”

Carroll awed by Smith going high

Geno Smith might not have played his cleanest game with two turnovers — an interception and a fumble.

But few doubted his resolve Sunday, as evidenced when he leapt and ended up flipping while trying to get in the end zone on a 5-yard scramble that converted a third-and-five in the third quarter.

Smith ended up falling a yard short — and falling on teammate Kenneth Walker III in the process.

“That was crazy,” Walker said. “He actually landed on me.”

Said Carroll: “That was a great play. A great play. … Great effort. That shows you who he is and how willing he is to do whatever it takes.”

Carroll said he didn’t consider challenging whether Smith had gotten in since getting to the 1 gave Seattle a first down.

“We thought we were going to knock it in,” Carroll said. “I was just glad he got up, to tell you the truth.”

Unfortunately, Walker was held to no gain and then a loss of 1, and on third down, a pass to Colby Parkinson also went for a loss of 1, forcing Seattle to settle for a Jason Myers field goal and leaving Smith’s effort somewhat for naught.

“They did a good job at keeping us out,” Smith said. “They were stout up front. And that’s something again, like I said, we’ve got to be better in the red zone. We’ve got to execute better. I have to help us out in any way I can in those situations. And those are things that, like I said, you can look at and say, ‘Man, we’re one of the best offenses and we still haven’t reached our peak yet.’ That’s the positive thing, I think. We’ve got to look at it glass half-full right here.”

Brooks takes blame for unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

One of the game’s stranger sequences came in the second quarter when Seattle rookie Devon Witherspoon picked off a Joshua Dobbs pass and then ran it out of the end zone. He was tackled on the Arizona side of the field and some pushing and shoving ensued. When an official tried to break up some scuffling between Seattle linebacker Jordyn Brooks and Arizona starting left tackle D.J. Humphries, Humphries’ hand hit the official in the head. Brooks drew a personal foul while Humphries was ejected.

But it turned out none of it mattered since the play had been negated due to a penalty on Boye Mafe for roughing the passer.

Carroll said he didn’t see it enough to comment. Arizona coach Jonathan Gannon said: “You know, I didn’t see it. They told me he touched an official.”

Said Brooks: “I saw guys all over. Bobby [Wagner] was on the ground. Devon was on the ground. So I had to go break it up. I shoved a guy, he shoved me back, and yeah, I got the call. That’s on me.”

Notes

— Carroll said the only injury in the game was suffered by outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu, who left in the second quarter with a strained pectoral muscle and did not return. Carroll said he had no update on whether the injury will keep Nwosu out of action going forward.

— Seahawks safety Jamal Adams said he had no real comment on the news Friday that he had been fined $50,000 by the NFL for interfering with an independent concussion doctor on the sidelines during the Cincinnati game.

“It is what it is,” he said. “I’m not going to speak on it. I’m excited for the win. That’s an NFL situation.”

— Among Seattle’s other inactives was starting center Evan Brown, battling a hip injury. Carroll said Brown “should have a chance to come back next week.” Rookie Olu Oluwatimi, a fifth-round pick out of Michigan, got his first NFL start in his place.

“I felt [he played] solid,” Carroll said. “Did mishandle a snap there [the fumble in the fourth quarter]. But other than that, felt like he was doing all right.”

— Arizona’s last chance to make it a game fell by the wayside when the Cardinals failed on a fake punt from Seattle’s 49 on a fourth-and-nine with 4:58 remaining. Arizona had backup QB Clayton Tune in the game, and after the Cardinals lined up in punt formation the team shifted into an offensive look and Tune threw a pass to Michael Wilson. But he was tackled for just a 4-yard gain. Seattle took over at its own 45 and drove for a field goal that made it 20-10.

“Just a call I made,” Gannon said. “Credit to them. They made the play. You’ve got to live with those decisions. I like the call and ultimately that’s on me. We didn’t get it done.”