RENTON — Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf didn’t practice Wednesday as he recovers from a knee injury suffered in Sunday’s 37-23 win over the Chargers in Los Angeles.

And he likely won’t practice all week.

But could he play Sunday against the New York Giants at Lumen Field?

Coach Pete Carroll continues to not rule it out, saying only that for now, there is no real set timeline for a Metcalf return for what Carroll said earlier in the week is a patellar tendon injury.

“He was out at walk-through today, he’s not going to do anything (in practice),” Carroll said before practice. “He feels a little better today, and he’s getting a little better, so we have to wait and see how he responds. I don’t have anything to update for you, but he’s going to be really quiet for the next couple of days to make sure that we take care of him.”

Carroll said earlier in the week that Metcalf, who was injured late in the first quarter, would not need surgery. And for now, the team is leaving him on the active 53-man roster. If the team knew Metcalf would be out a while, it would place him on the injured reserve list — players have to miss at least four games if they go on IR. That’s a move Seattle could make at any time this week if it deemed it necessary.

Advertising

While Metcalf did not take part in practice, he was present, walking over to greet some visitors afterward.

Seattle made no significant moves this week to add any other receivers to the roster, though the Seahawks did re-sign Kevin Kassis to the practice squad. The Seahawks now have five receivers on their 17-man practice squad, the others being rookie Bo Melton, and Cade Johnson, Easop Winston Jr., and J.J. Arcega-Whiteside.

Seattle has six receivers on its 53-man roster and may just rely on them if Metcalf indeed misses any time.

In the good news department, veteran Tyler Lockett, who has been dealing with a hamstring issue the last two weeks but has played through it in games, appears on the mend. He was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday after not practicing last week.

The Seahawks will again be without Penny Hart, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury suffered against New Orleans.

“Penny won’t make it this week,” Carroll said. “… We met about it. He’s pushing so hard at it that it is almost holding himself back a little bit. We are going to take one more week, and then next week, we think he will have a chance to come back.”

Advertising

So, if Metcalf can’t play, that would leave the receiver snaps to Lockett, Dee Eskridge, Marquise Goodwin and rookie Dareke Young, unless the Seahawks also elevated someone from the practice squad.

L.J. Collier back on active roster

Defensive lineman L.J. Collier, the team’s first-round pick in 2019, was activated to the 53-man roster Wednesday, which was the deadline for the team to make that move or keep him on IR for the rest of the year.

Collier missed the first seven games due to an elbow injury suffered in the preseason.

But where Collier fits in with the defensive line rotation seems a little unclear.

“We’ll see how it goes,” Carroll said of what Collier’s role is going forward. “He practiced well last week and so we will see how it goes. We will have to check on how it fits in all together.”

Defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt noted that veterans Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson have played well recently at the defensive end spot where Collier also usually lines up.

Advertising

“He’s working hard,” Hurtt said of Collier. “But again, Q-Jeff and Shelby, those guys are playing and doing some good things so he’s just got to keep on working and when that opportunity comes, take advantage of it when it’s there.”

Collier played just 10 games last season with no starts when he was often relegated as a healthy scratch.

Tre Brown, Travis Homer return to practice

The Seahawks on Wednesday designated running back Travis Homer and cornerback Tre Brown as returning to practice. That opens up a 21-day window when they can practice before having to either go on the 53-man roster or stay on IR.

Homer suffered a rib injury in Week 3 against Atlanta. But if he proves healthy this week, he could be activated to give Seattle a fourth running back on the 53.

Brown’s situation is a little less certain. A 2021 fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma, he emerged as a starter at midseason before suffering a knee injury against Arizona and going on IR last Nov. 27.

The long layoff means coaches may need to see Brown some before making much of an assessment of when he may be able to return.

Sponsored

But Carroll is predictably optimistic for a quick return.

“I’m so excited to see him back out here,” Carroll said. “Remember, when he left, he was playing darn good football. … In my mind, I’m picking up where we left off, away we go, let him start battling, and see where he fits in with the competition. He will make us better for sure. I just hope that he can stay healthy, stay out there, and it works out for him.”

Notes

— While reports from the start indicated safety Jamal Adams will not return this season from the knee injury he suffered week one, Carroll had not publicly made that declaration until Wednesday, when he was asked how Adams’ rehab is going. “No, I don’t think so,” Carroll said of Adams coming back this year. “It’s going to go on a little bit more.” As for how the recovery is progressing, Carroll said: “He sounds encouraged. He’s getting over the hump. He’s moving and all that, but it’s a serious injury. It’s a serious rehab. It’s going to take him some time. The first three or four weeks are really important that he doesn’t have any setbacks and all that. So, he’s been really careful. He’s at home and he’ll be coming in when it’s comfortable for him to do that. He’s upbeat about it, so that’s a good sign.”

— Sitting out Wednesday’s practice were guard Phil Haynes (concussion), linebacker Nick Bellore (concussion), defensive end Poona Ford (ankle) and linebacker Darrell Taylor (groin). Carroll sounded hopeful before practice that Haynes will be able to return this week saying of both Haynes and Bellore that “they have a chance” to play Sunday. Haynes has started the last two games at right guard in place of Gabe Jackson. Jackson was limited Wednesday with knee/hip issues, indicating he may be trending toward being able to return this week.

— Others limited were cornerbacks Artie Burns (groin) and Sidney Jones IV (groin), safety Ryan Neal (ankle) and Jefferson (foot).