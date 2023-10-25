RENTON — Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf said he made the best of what he could with the role he was forced to play last week: spectator and cheerleader during the first NFL game he missed in his five-year career.

It’s also not a role he hopes to play again anytime soon. And when he held his regular weekly meeting with the media Wednesday, he said it’s a role he won’t play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field.

Instead, he said he expects to play.

“Yes, sir, that’s the plan,” Metcalf said.

Shortly after he spoke, Metcalf was on the field in pads and helmet when the Seahawks began the practice, the first time he had practiced on a Wednesday since hurting his ribs in a Week 2 game at Detroit. Metcalf was listed as a full participant.

Metcalf also hurt his hip against Cincinnati on Oct. 15. It was the combination of the two injuries that held him out of Sunday’s 20-10 win over Arizona.

Metcalf declined to go into specifics of his injuries, saying with a smile that he was told “I’m not supposed to talk about injuries. I think that’s a Pete [Carroll] question.”

Metcalf did not say how close he was to playing Sunday. He had been listed as questionable for the game but practiced on a limited basis Friday, leading to some thought he’d be able to play. He had also been listed as questionable for the Carolina game earlier this season and then played.

“I can’t go back to Sunday and tell myself how I felt,” he said. “I feel good this week though.”

And proof that he indeed appears to be feeling better came after practice when Metcalf, still in pads, took part in some extra work on the JUGS machine.

Carroll also said before practice that Metcalf would return this week.

And with that, Metcalf appears on track to start a new streak. Sitting out Sunday snapped his streak of games played to start his career at 71.

The missed game came at the end of a week that began with Metcalf drawing a personal foul penalty against Cincinnati, his fifth penalty of the season. He then came off as defiant when he said the penalties and fines he has racked up this season wouldn’t change the way he plays.

Carroll insisted after the game that Metcalf sitting out Sunday was solely related to his injury and that “if he could have played, he would have played. Don’t for a second think that he’s looking for a way out of this thing. That’s not him at all. He’s sick he couldn’t play.”

While he didn’t play, Metcalf was an active presence on the sideline throughout Sunday’s game, huddling with receivers when the defense had the ball and offering whatever advice he could.

“It was good,” he said. “We got the team win, so that’s all that matters at the end of the day. Just to see [Jake] Bobo and Jaxon [Smith-Njigba] get his first touchdown catch, [Tyler] Lockett out there battling. It was just fun to be on the sideline cheering everybody on, just to take on a different role.

“ … Like I said, I felt it as a challenge to me because I’ve never missed a game before. Just to try and wear a different hat and just try to watch them and just see what the DBs are doing, or see if I could tell them anything they could fix during the play or during the route.”

Eskridge returns, could be activated Saturday

Dee Eskridge practiced Wednesday for the first time this season, and if all goes well, he could play Sunday against the Browns, Carroll said.

Eskridge was suspended for the first six games of the season for violating the league’s personal-conduct policy.

The team has a roster exemption for him until Saturday, after which he has to go on the 53-man roster.

Eskridge has been back with the team the past two weeks and has been able to work out. Carroll said he is in shape to play.

“He has been doing weeks of practice mode,” Carroll said. “He gets as many reps as the guys get in practice, so he’s ready to go. We don’t have to acclimate him as much as some of the guys coming off injuries. He’s ready to roll, and we’ll see what happens.”

Seattle would have to waive someone off the 53-man roster — or otherwise create a spot — to fit in Eskridge on Saturday.

While Eskridge figures to be added to active roster, there is no guarantee he’ll play. He was listed as limited in practice Wednesday with a knee issue. He suffered a knee injury before his suspension, though Carroll said last week it was not serious.

RB McIntosh, DL Faoliu return to practice

Two other players returned to practice Wednesday — rookie running back Kenny McIntosh and nose tackle Austin Faoliu.

McIntosh has been on injured reserve since before the season with knee and hamstring injuries, and Faoliu has been on the physically-unable-to-perform list with a knee injury.

Both can now practice for 21 days before the team either has to put them on the 53-man roster or place them back on IR or PUP for the rest of the season.

The Seahawks are surely hoping that McIntosh, a seventh-round pick out of Georgia, can show he is ready quickly to add depth at a spot where they could use some help with fellow rookie Zach Charbonnet, who is dealing with a hamstring issue that held him out Sunday.

“It’s like a brand-new toy,” Carroll said of McIntosh before practice. “Really just seeing him in the walk-through just a bit ago, just to get him back with us. He’s been hanging for such a long time. That’s one of the guys that uplifts us that he’s back out there.”

Without Charbonnet on Sunday, Kenneth Walker III got all 26 carries by a running back, a pace that also can’t continue. Walker (calf) did not practice Wednesday, and the Seahawks will need to spread those carries around.

Seattle signed Faoliu in May after he had a successful season with the Seattle Sea Dragons and was named to the All-XFL team. The Oregon product also played in one game with two tackles for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

The Seahawks hoped Faoliu could compete for a spot in the rotation on the interior of the defensive line. But he was injured during his first practice with the team in the offseason program in June and had surgery.

Asked how Faoliu might be able to help, Carroll said: “We’ll find out. He had one play with us, and he got hurt. Seriously, he had one play. I don’t know. We had high hopes for him being a factor inside and helping us in the three-technique and one-technique spots. We’ll see.”

Notes

Eight players sat out practice Wednesday. But that list included DE Uchenna Nwosu, who remains on the active roster, and three who were resting — DLs Jarran Reed and Dre’Mont Jones, and safety Jamal Adams. Also sitting out were LB Bobby Wagner (ankle), guard Phil Haynes (calf) Lockett (hamstring) and Walker (calf).