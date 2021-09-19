The Seahawks not only suffered one of their toughest regular-season home losses in recent memory Sunday but also left with injury concerns to two key offensive players — receiver DK Metcalf with a knee issue and starting right tackle Brandon Shell with a sprained ankle.

Metcalf limped off the field following a play where he caught a pass for 7 yards with just over five minutes left in the fourth quarter in the 33-30 overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Metcalf returned to the game but had only one more pass thrown his way, a throw from Russell Wilson that sailed over his head on the second play of Seattle’s only overtime series.

“He was a little sore, yeah,” coach Pete Carroll said after the game. “I’m not sure exactly what it was. He banged his knee or something like that.”

Metcalf also limped off briefly in the season opener against the Colts, though it’s unclear if that was a similar injury. Metcalf was not listed on the team’s injury report this week.

The overtime pass that was directed his way made some observers wonder if Metcalf was dealing with an injury on the play, resulting in the timing being off.

Wilson said, “I tried to throw it away because it looked like something was going on over there. Not sure exactly what.”

Metcalf had six receptions for 11 targets for 53 yards with a long of 16. He was also called for three penalties, two on the same play.

Metcalf had just two receptions for 21 yards in the second half as the Titans put the clamps on Seattle’s offense.

Seattle had just four receivers active for the game with rookie Dee Eskridge ruled out due to a concussion. But Carroll said on the team’s pregame radio show that he expects Eskridge back this week.

Shell was injured on the third-to-last play of regulation and was replaced at right tackle by Jamarco Jones for the rest of the game.

Shell also dealt with a high ankle sprain at the end of last season, though it’s unclear if this injury is related to that one.

Carroll said of Shell only that he “didn’t get any update. But it was an ankle sprain is what it was.”

The Seahawks also played the game without running back Rashaad Penny, who is dealing with a calf injury, and nose tackle Bryan Mone.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider said on the team’s pregame radio show that Mone played with a triceps injury against the Colts last week and the hope is that he holding him out against the Titans will allow him to return next Sunday against the Vikings.

Penny is considered a week-to-week proposition right now, but the Seahawks did not put him on injured reserve this week, indicating they don’t expect him to miss more than the three games required if he went on IR.

Bobby Wagner sets record

Bobby Wagner set a Seahawks franchise record with 20 tackles Sunday.

Not that he seemed to care much afterward.

“I mean, it’s cool,” he said, “But, you know, we lost. So it really doesn’t matter.”

Russell Wilson pays tribute to Trevor Moawad

In a tribute to his late friend and mentor, Trevor Moawad, Seahawks QB Russell Wilson wrote on his cleats Sunday one of Moawad’s favorite sayings: “THE BEST IS AHEAD.”

Moawad died Wednesday night at the age of 48 after a roughly two-year battle with cancer, and Wilson took some solace in those words again Sunday evening after the Seahawks’ overtime loss to the Titans.

“You think about Trevor because he’s such a good friend, one of my best friends in the world. To lose him is devastating,” Wilson said after the game. “But I also know that he’s up in heaven somewhere smiling down with my dad. … I wrote him on my cleats today and did some of his quotes that really kind of stuck with me always. He’ll forever be with me.”