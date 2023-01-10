RENTON — Could the Seahawks get some added help at receiver for Saturday’s wild card playoff game at San Francisco?

It might be tough on a short week, but coach Pete Carroll indicated there is at least a shot that Dee Eskridge — the team’s top pick in the 2021 draft — could be available.

Eskridge has not played since the loss in Munich to Tampa Bay on Nov. 13 in which he suffered a hand injury. But he returned to practice on Tuesday, officially opening a 21-day window in which he can practice with the team before having to go on the 53-man roster or stay on injured reserve.

“He’s been out for quite a while,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “It would be a lot to get him back this week but first (we) have to see him in practice.”

Seattle likely didn’t get much of a gauge of where things are with Eskridge Tuesday, holding only a walk-through. Seattle will conduct a more regular-looking practice on Wednesday before likely dialing things down again on Thursday before the trip to the Bay Area on Friday for Saturday’s game.

But anything might help with Seattle’s receiving depth having been severely tested in recent weeks with Eskridge on IR and Marquise Goodwin also going on IR with wrist and shoulder injuries before the Jets game Jan. 1.

Goodwin had taken over the role as the third receiver behind Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf before being injured. But with Goodwin out, Cade Johnson emerged as the third receiver last week with the Seahawks with rookie Dareke Young also playing 17 snaps, relegating veteran Laquon Treadwell to just five with Penny Hart inactive.

Eskridge, the 56th overall pick of the 2021 draft, had seven receptions for 58 yards before being injured and was handling kickoff returns; he was hurt on a return against the Bucs.

Godwin Igwebuike has taken over kickoff return duties since, so the Seahawks wouldn’t need to rush Eskridge back for just that.

If nothing else, the Seahawks may just be hoping to get a little look at Eskridge in case the season continues — and to begin preparing for next season.

Eskridge has just 17 catches for 122 yards in 20 games in his two NFL seasons.

The Seahawks will likely be as patient as they can with a player representing a pretty significant draft investment — of the 16 receivers the team has drafted since Carroll became coach in 2010, only Paul Richardson at No. 45 in 2014 was taken with a higher pick.

But Eskridge’s four-year rookie contract does not include any guaranteed money for the final two seasons and decreasing dead money hits and increasing potential cap savings, meaning that at least from a financial standpoint there is little guarantee of Eskridge’s spot on the roster going forward.

Ryan Neal ‘feeling much better’

As noted, the team did not hold an actual practice Tuesday. But on the team’s injury report, the Seahawks listed safety Ryan Neal as being able to go on a limited basis had the Seahawks practiced.

Neal has not played since the Dec. 15 loss to the 49ers due to a knee injury, and Carroll said before practice that Neal was “not going to work today.” However, Carroll also said Neal is “feeling much better,” and that he was listed as limited indicates there is at least a chance he can play against the 49ers.

Neal was having the best season of his five-year career before the injury and on Tuesday was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Pro Team, the only Seahawk honored, with PFF writing that Neal “was one of 2022’s breakout defensive backs.”

Teez Tabor started against Kansas City in the first game Neal missed, but Johnathan Abram, a 2019 first-round pick of the Raiders whom Seattle claimed on Nov. 30 off waivers from Green Bay, has started the last two games at strong safety alongside Quandre Diggs. That has relegated Tabor to the third safety role.

Carroll said Tuesday that Abram is “doing a nice job. He’s learning the stuff and communicating and taking advantage of the scheme and the system and all that. He’s a good competitor to have on the field. He’s really feisty and fiery and all that and plays tough and brings a good juice.”

But if Neal can go, the Seahawks will surely try to find a place for him.

Note

— The Seahawks listed five players as not practicing Tuesday — guard Phil Haynes (ankle), running back DeeJay Dallas (ankle/quadriceps), tight end Noah Fant (knee), cornerback Xavier Crawford (hamstring) and defensive lineman Shelby Harris (knee). Haynes sat out against the Rams Sunday, and Dallas was injured in the fourth quarter but returned to play one snap in overtime. Along with Neal, Seattle also listed linebacker Bruce Irvin (pectoral) and nose tackle Al Woods (Achilles) as limited. Everyone else was considered a full participant, including cornerback Tariq Woolen, who suffered an ankle injury Sunday in the second quarter but missed only three snaps before returning.