RENTON — It’s been a while since Seahawks wide receiver Dee Eskridge has been out on the field at full strength, but after several months of dealing with hamstring problems, Eskridge is finally near a return.

Before Tuesday’s practice, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll enthusiastically hinted at Eskridge’s impending comeback, saying that Eskridge is expected to play in Friday’s preseason finale at Dallas if all went well during practice over the next several days.

“I’m really excited about if he can make it from the next day to the next day, and if we can put these days together, then he has a chance to play this weekend, which is huge,” Carroll said. “It is a huge opportunity for us to get him out there. We come back to work for a few weeks after that. … He looked good two days ago too, so he’s on the move to get back out there.”

Eskridge was a star during his college career at Western Michigan, finishing with 2,244 career receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 121 career receptions, while finishing with 467 kick return yards on 17 returns as a senior. The Seahawks took Eskridge with their first pick of the 2021 draft at No. 56 overall, but health issues have dogged him in the early part of his career.

Eskridge suffered a toe injury during the offseason before his rookie year, and started training camp on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He then suffered a concussion in the team’s season opener against Indianapolis and missed seven games.

He returned in time for Seattle’s Week 9 game at Green Bay and finished the season with 10 receptions for 64 yards and a touchdown.

This offseason, the hamstring has been his main bother. He originally hurt it during the team’s June mandatory minicamp, and then reinjured it during the team’s first practice of training camp on July 27.

He did not play in either of the team’s first two preseason games, but seems to be in good spirits as he prepares for a possible return this weekend against the Cowboys.

“It’d be very exciting,” Eskridge said. “There’s nothing like game reps, you know, game day is a different feel. Whatever happens this week, I’ll be excited to play, or not play.”

Eskridge was expected to practice during Wednesday’s walk-through. If he is able to play on Friday and stays healthy during the season, Eskridge could give the Seahawks yet another valuable weapon in a position group that already includes standouts like Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf.

“We’re definitely an explosive offense and have a lot of explosive players,” Eskridge said Wednesday. “Obviously, that is the type of player that I am, so you know, getting the ball out fast and letting the playmakers make the plays. So I feel like I fit right in with that.”

Now that he is a full year into his career and recovered from ongoing concussion issues that affected his vision last season, Eskridge is excited about the possibility of a healthy and productive 2022.

His first year was about trying to learn the playbook and stay healthy. Health will still be a key for Eskridge in 2022, but in his second year, the Bluffton, Indiana, native wants to finally show that he can shine.

“Definitely way more comfortable,” Eskridge said. “Year One is just like an abundance of everything piled up on you at one time. So now that I can kind of see things more clearly, you know, it feels great to be able to go out there and play free.”