RENTON — In the excitement over the draft class and the return of franchise icon Bobby Wagner, it’s easy to forget that Dre’Mont Jones is as important of an acquisition as any the Seahawks made this offseason.

Certainly he represents the biggest investment, as they moved quickly to get him to agree to a three-year deal that can be worth just over $51 million in the opening hours of the free agent negotiating period March 13.

The total given to Jones, who played the previous four years with the Denver Broncos, represents the most the Seahawks have handed to any external free agent in the Pete Carroll/John Schneider era, surpassing the five-year, $41 million deal contract signed by receiver Sidney Rice in 2011.

It also far eclipses the most per year the Seahawks have given any external free agent in that time. The previous high was the $9.5 million per year they signed linebacker Uchenna Nwous for a year ago.

The average per year also is 12th-highest of any interior defensive lineman in the NFL in 2023, according to OvertheCap.com.

It marked a hefty raise for Jones from the four-year, $4.1 million rookie deal he signed after he was a third-round pick out of Ohio State in 2019.

But if Jones is feeling any added pressure as a result of a rich contract given to him in the hope he can help the Seahawks rebuild a defensive line that proved surprisingly leaky in 2022, he isn’t letting on.

“No,’’ the 26-year-old native of Cleveland said with a smile Thursday when asked if anything has changed for him since signing that deal last March, a contract that included $23 million guaranteed. “I’m trying to get another one. My approach has been the same since I got to the NFL, kind of playing out there with the chip on my shoulder.

“I mean, this contract kind of proves my worth. But I know I’ve got more to prove and I’ve got more to do.’’

Then, noticing Bobby Wagner watching from the side as he spoke to reporters, Jones said “I’m trying to get on Bobby’s level. So, one day at a time.’’

Wagner has made almost $97 million in his NFL career, according to OvertheCap.com, which includes a three-year deal worth $18 million per season he signed with the Seahawks in 2019.

That average-per-year for Wagner still represents the most for any defensive player in Seahawks history, with safety Jamal Adams just behind at $17.5 million. Jones is just behind him at $17.176 million.

GM Schneider said in March he felt the team got something of a bargain in Jones, as they assessed his value even higher.

“I didn’t think we’d have a chance at him,’’ Schneider said during the annual league meetings in Phoenix. “We thought his market would be even stronger than it ended up being.’’

It’s thought the Seahawks made their first pursuit on the day free agency opened at Arizona defensive end Zach Allen as a potential centerpiece of a defensive line makeover.

Allen agreed to a three-year deal with the Broncos worth up to $45.75 million with $32.5 million guaranteed, $9.5 million more than the fully guaranteed in Jones’ contract with the Seahawks.

“It just kind of happened,’’ Schneider said in March. “We had been in contact early in the day and had been working on something else that kind of led to that.’’

Shortly after signing, Jones noted that he felt Denver “didn’t pay me my proper respects’’ with its free agent offer and said he came to Seattle because “they respected me from the jump.’’

Certainly, the way that worked out will lead to yet another Denver-Seattle comparison that can be made over the next few years.

One prevailing thought is that the Broncos felt Allen was more consistent against the run than was Jones during his four years in Denver.

And for what it’s worth, Pro Football Focus agreed, giving Jones a 41.3 run defense grade last year compared to Allen’s 67.4 (the two had similar pass rush grades, Jones at 67.3 and Allen at 71.6, and also have very similar physiques — Allen is listed at 6-4, 281, and Jones at 6-3, 281).

But for the Seahawks, the biggest question won’t be whether Jones turns out to be a better signing than Allen but whether he simply makes the defense better this year than it was last season when the Seahawks ranked 25th in points allowed and 26th in yards allowed.

The Seahawks moved quickly in free agency to not just sign Jones but also bring back Jarran Reed, moves made as they also decided not to re-sign tackle Poona Ford and release veteran tackle Al Woods and ends Shelby Harris and Quinton Jefferson (Ford signed with the Bills, Woods and Jefferson with the Jets and Harris remains unsigned).

And through the first two weeks of OTAs, Jones and Reed have been where expected, spearheading the middle of the defensive line.

When the Seahawks have been in a 4-3 front, Jones and Reed have worked as the two inside defensive players, essentially lined up as tackles (though each is listed as an end). When they are in the 3-4, the two have typically flanked nose tackle Myles Adams.

“My role is kind of similar,’’ Jones said. “I’m doing a little bit of different things, like very little, but pretty much similar. … I’m doing a lot more outside stuff in base, but it’s still similar to what I did in Denver.’’

A few OTAs — with no pads or contact — tell little of the story of how it will all eventually work out.

But Carroll said Thursday that so far, so good with integrating Jones into the defense.

“It’s been smooth as can be,’’ Carroll said. “The learning and the concepts and the principles of stuff that we’re doing. And we’re learning him too, because, he’s got special talents we want to make sure and accent them and use them. We’re learning that as we go. But he’s been really consistent about everything. So he’s been really solid.’’

The Seahawks have a lot riding on hoping that Jones will prove to be all that and more.