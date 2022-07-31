With an open spot on their roster, the Seahawks reportedly gave a tryout Sunday to a former first-round pick — linebacker Reuben Foster, taken 31st overall by the 49ers in 2017.

Foster has not played since the 2018 season while battling a knee injury and some legal issues. But according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Foster is healthy and is hoping to “kick-start his comeback,’’ with the tryout with the Seahawks one of the first steps on that road to getting back in the league. He reportedly had a workout with Miami in April.

After starting 16 games over two seasons with the 49ers in 2017 and 2018 Foster was released in Nov., 2018 after an arrest for domestic violence. He had earlier been suspended two games for violating the league’s personal conduct and substance abuse policies.

Washington claimed Foster, and the domestic violence charge was dismissed. But he suffered a torn ACL during offseason workouts in 2019, which sidelined him in 2019 and 2020 and he did not play in 2021.

Foster is just 28, one reason the Seahawks surely are intrigued to at least kick the tires on him and see if he can reclaim the potential he showed during a standout career at Alabama, which included winning the Butkus Award as the best linebacker in college football as a senior in 2016.

Foster, a native of Auburn, Alabama, chose Alabama over a litany of schools which included an offer from the University of Washington and then-head coach Steve Sarkisian. He made an official visit to UW in Jan., 2013 before signing with Alabama.

“I took them serious. Very serious,” Foster said of UW in 2016. “The relationship (with UW coaches) was great. I feel like they took me in and all that, but I’m here at ‘Bama.”

Foster was drafted by the 49ers with a pick they got from the Seahawks, moving up three spots from 34 to 31, one of the deals Seattle made that season in moving down from 26 to 35 and taking Malik McDowell while accumulating four other picks along the way (one of the picks turned out to be running back Chris Carson).

Foster made the All-Rookie team in 2017 but battled shoulder and hamstring injuries in 2018 in playing just six games before his release.

Foster has played primarily inside linebacker during his career. The Seahawks appear set at those spots with Jordyn Brooks at middle linebacker and Cody Barton at weakside linebacker.

But the linebacker depth is a little uncertain with the Seahawks placing Ben Burr-Kirvin on injured reserve last week, and with Jon Rhattigan still on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a knee injury.

The Seahawks have an open roster spot after guard J.R Sweezy — who signed a ceremonial one-day contract Friday so he could retire as a Seahawk — was officially placed on the reserve/retired list Saturday.

The Seahawks were off Sunday but will return to practice Monday afternoon.