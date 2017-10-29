Seattle quarterback has final say in daylong shootout with Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson

On and on it went.

Deshaun Watson made a big play and then Russell Wilson answered, and then Watson would respond again and Wilson would answer right back.

Wilson, now almost a grizzled veteran in his sixth year, and Watson, who as Wilson did in 2012 has seemed to transform his team as a rookie overnight, engaged in one of the most entertaining quarterback shootouts in CenturyLink Field history Sunday.

But someone had to win and finally it was Wilson who pulled off one of the more amazing escape acts in team history, driving Seattle 80 yards in three plays in 1:18 — and due to penalty, throwing for 85 yards on the drive — for the winning touchdown, an 18-yard touchdown to Jimmy Graham with 21 seconds remaining.

The touchdown came a possession after Wilson threw an interception inside the 10 that appeared to give Houston the upper hand.

But Houston, needing two first downs to end the game, could get only one and Wilson led Seattle to one of the most amazing victories in team history.

Wilson, who some questioned whether he could win a game with his arm, finished 26 for 41 passing for a team-record 452 yards to give the Seahawks their fourth consecutive victory. It was a duel all day with Watson, who threw for 402 yards and three touchdowns but whose three interceptions might have been the ultimate difference.

Wilson threw for four touchdown passes, and has seven in his past three games despite having no semblance of a running games.

The game featured four lead changes in the fourth quarter alone and a combined 988 yards.

Wilson appeared to have maybe needed to throw one pass too many when his pass was picked offby Marcus Williams at the 8-yard-line with 2:49 remaining.

Williams had been stiff-armed by Wilson on the play before, a 21-yard run.

Seattle, though, got the ball back at its own 20 with 1:39 left and no timeouts remaining having used them all on Houston’s final series, when the Seahawks were likely glad that Watson just handed it off three ties.

On first down Wilson threw a jump ball to Paul Richardson, who outfought Marcus Gilchrist for the ball at the 32.

Then came a pass to Tyler Lockett to the 18 and then the pass to Graham.

The Seahawks may have suffered a significant injury loss as free safety Earl Thomas went to the locker room with an apparent hamstring injury late in the game. Thomas had a 78-yard pick six early in the game.

But they are also now 5-2 having shown again that any time is enough time to pull out a win.

Houston took a 38-34 lead with 4:49 remaining when DeAndre Hopkins took a short pass and shockingly brust into the open and ran 72 yards for a touchdown.

The teams were tied at 21 at the end of one of the more big-play-filled first halves in recent CenturyLink Field memory.

The Texans, who came into the game ranked third in the NFL in scoring, proved why scoring on drives of 75, 82 and 84 yards in the first half the first TD coming on a 59-yard pass from Watson to Will Fuller with 12:47 left in the first quarter.

The score marked the first points the Seattle defense had allowed in the first quarter all season (the only points against Seattle in the first quarter in the first six games was the result of a safety).

Houston appeared to be driving for another score when a Watson pass intended for Hopkins was picked off by Thomas — who had been one of the defenders beaten on the TD moments before. Thomas juked Watson at about the 40 and then raced the rest of the way unscathed for a 78-yard pick six that tied the game with 10:08 left in the first quarter.

But Watson and the Texans came right back moving 82 yards in eight plays with Lamar Miller scoring from three yards out.

That continued a first-half cycle where every time Houston scored Seattle answered.

Seattle came right back to tie it on a 20-yard pass from Wilson to Paul Richardson which came two plays after the Seahawks’ had appeared stopped at the Houston 31. But what had been initially ruled as a Wilson incompletion was instead judged after replay to be a fumble forced when he was hit as he threw by Jadeveon Clowney. Many players appeared to stop but Seattle Luke Willson fell on the ball at the 20 and that gave Seattle possession after it was ruled a fumble.

But the Texans again answered driving 84 yards for another touchdown on a Watson to Fuller pass — this one of 20 yards and beating Sherman in the process – to make it 21-14.

But again Seattle reanswered the answer, moving 75 yards in six plays, the key being a 53-yard pass from Wilson to Tanner McEvoy to set up a 7-yard scoring pass to Richardson.

Houston had 281 yards at halftime — more than three of Seattle’s first six opponents this year had in entire games — to 163 for the Seahawks.

And Seattle had no running game to speak of with three yards on 10 carries.

But Wilson made up for it completing 10-15 passes for 160 yards and two touchdown in the first half for a passer rating of 141.7.

The Seahawks finally broke the pattern with two field goals to take a 27-24 lead into the fourth quarter after the Texans had taken a 24-21 lead.

But each came tinged with disappointment as Seattle got to the 3-yard-line each time before having to settle for a 21-yard Blair Walsh field goal.

On the first possession Thomas Rawls dropped a pass in the end zone on third down.

On the second, a third-down fade pass to Jimmy Graham in the end zone was broken up by Kevin Johnson.

Houston then recapture the lead when Watson drove the Texans to the 2 and then on second-and-goal stayed upright as Seattle’s Marcus Smith grabbed his feet and fired a touchdown pass to Miller.

That made it 31-27 with 9:09 remaining.

But the Seahawks then came right back with a 75-yard drive capped by a 1-yard TD pass to Graham that put Seattle up 34-31 with 5:37 remaining.