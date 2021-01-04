The Seahawks may need a few days to determine if safety Jamal Adams can play Saturday in a wild-card game against the Rams after injuring his left shoulder Sunday, coach Pete Carroll said.

“We’ll see what happens today and the next couple days,” Carroll said Monday during his radio show on ESPN 710 Seattle. “See how he feels and all.”

Adams injured his left shoulder in the second half of Sunday’s 26-23 win over the 49ers, and was visibly upset on the sideline.

Adams actually returned for two plays after the injury, playing deep on the 49ers’ second-to-last series of the game, when Benson Mayowa forced a fumble by San Francisco quarterback C.J. Beathard.

And Carroll said after the game that “the early stuff from trainers (is) that he’ll play next week.”

But Carroll had no other update on Adams, saying he hadn’t seen him since Sunday night. The team will have a condensed schedule this week with the Saturday game, meaning Tuesday will be like their usual full Wednesday with a walk-through and practice, and Thursday like Wednesday, etc.

Adams injured his right shoulder in a game against the Rams in November but played through it. He did not miss a snap in the next three games despite saying for the first game or two he felt as if he was playing with one arm.

Adams also missed four games this season because of a groin injury. Despite the injuries, Adams had a team-high 9.5 sacks, an NFL record for a defensive back (since sacks became an official stat in 1982).

Asked about how dejected Adams appeared, Carroll noted that Adams is “real emotional. He wants to play. It kind of crushed him (not to be able to play).

” … But he got hurt, and he handled it, wanted to go back in. We had to take his helmet away and all that on the sidelines because he wanted to fight with his guys.”

Adams played 54 of 66 defensive snaps Sunday.

This is Adams’ first chance to play in the postseason after three years with the Jets.

Here is more from Carroll’s show Monday:

Offensive line back; no word on Reed

Seattle played the game without starting right tackle Brandon Shell, who was on the Reserve/COVID-19 list due to a close contact, and left guard Mike Iupati (neck/stinger).

But Carroll said both should return against the Rams.

That would allow the Seahawks to go with the starting five that entered the season of Duane Brown, Iupati, Ethan Pocic, Damien Lewis and Shell for only the sixth time this year and only the second since Week 4 against Miami.

Seattle went 5-0 in the five games those five started, scoring 31 or more points in each game.

“Very fortunate we’re going to be back on track and full go,” Carroll said.

Carroll, though, said he had no further word on defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who left the game late because of a strained oblique.

Carroll said Reed was “pretty sore” and added that he was “pretty uncomfortable last night.”

Carroll also reiterated what he said after the game, that running back Rashaad Penny was suffering from cramps and did not reinjure his knee.

Penny played 28 snaps after playing 10 snaps combined in his first two games.

Carroll ‘surprised’ by Wilson call to help Moore

Carroll confirmed he had no idea that quarterback Russell Wilson was going to change a play call on the final series to get David Moore a reception that resulted in a $100,000 incentive bonus for the receiver.

Instead of the called-for kneel-down, which would have run out the clock with 22 seconds remaining, Wilson called for a jet sweep to Moore. The flip counted as a pass and gave Moore his 35th reception of the season, meeting the incentive.

Moore ran out of bounds on the play, which necessitated Seattle having to kneel down one more time to run out the clock.

Carroll had a quizzical look on the sideline after the play, and Wilson confirmed after the game that he changed the play call. Wilson discussed it on the sideline with quarterbacks coach Austin Davis, that Moore needed one catch to get the $100,000. Moore had a contract this year in which he made $900,000 before incentives.

“I was surprised by it,” Carroll said. “I didn’t know what they had cooking in there. Once it happened I thought it was kind of cute to take care of each other and that kind of thing. They pulled it off. Everyone once in a while you do something a little out of whack, But they made it happen, made it work. So in this case, good for David, and I thought it was a good moment for the guys taking care of one another.”

Carroll, Schneider have ‘done pretty good together’

NFL.com reported Sunday that the Detroit Lions could make a run at Seahawks general manager John Schneider to fill their GM opening, and that Detroit could do so within league rules by offering him total control, something Schneider doesn’t have in Seattle.

Schneider has been Seattle’s GM since 2010, hired by the team at Carroll’s recommendation the week after Carroll arrived as coach. Carroll has final say on personnel matters.

Carroll was not asked directly about the specifics of the report of possible interest by Detroit. But asked about Schneider, Carroll made clear he hopes he stays, reiterating what he has said before about the strength of their working relationship.

“I think it’s been everything to our organization from the very first day that we started, this to me was the key relationship that would give us a chance to be successful,” Carroll said.

As Carroll has noted often, he did not have the same kind of relationship in previous head-coaching jobs with the Jets and New England.

“Having been in relationships where guys didn’t fit together as well as they could and kind of really enhance each other’s strengths I saw what happened, so this relationship to me was designed from the very get-go to be as powerful and supportive and successful and positive and forward-thinking and all of that as could be. And I don’t know, I think we’ve done pretty good together.”

Schneider apparently isn’t the only GM Detroit has its eyes on, though — assuming the team does target him.

A report from Albert Breer of SI.com on Monday said the Lions will interview Saints assistant GM/director of pro scouting Terry Fontenot on Tuesday, Rams college scouting director Brad Holmes and Vikings assistant GM George Paton on Wednesday, and Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland on Friday.