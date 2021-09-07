The Seattle Seahawks will require fans to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative test within 72 hours of a home game, the team announced Tuesday morning.

The Seahawks are also requiring fans to wear masks while attending games at Lumen Field.

The mandates apply to all attendees age 12 and over.

The Seahawks will begin enforcing the mandate for the team’s home opener on Sept. 19 against the Tennessee Titans.

The Seahawks are one of three teams in the NFL that have announced some form of vaccine mandate, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has made his feeling clear on the vaccine — Carroll, quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Tyler Lockett have all appeared in public-service commercials urging people to get the vaccine.

Last year, the Seahawks were the only team in the NFL that didn’t have a single positive COVID test on the team. Carroll has continued that diligence this season — he said Monday that all but two players on the roster have been vaccinated.

The team specifies that anyone attending a home game must be “fully” vaccinated — “defined as a minimum of two weeks following the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a minimum of two weeks following the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

All fans and staff will be required to wear masks.

“In accordance with the current Washington state and King County mask mandates, until further notice all fans and staff will be required to wear masks at all times except while actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status,” the team announced. “This includes both indoor and outdoor areas of the stadium.”

