The message is clear to all local sports fans: If you want to attend a game this fall, vax up and mask up.

The Seattle Seahawks joined the UW Huskies and Sounders FC in announcing Tuesday morning that fans will be required to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or present a negative test within 72 hours of a home game.

All events at Climate Pledge Arena — including the first Kraken games in the NHL’s much-anticipated return to Seattle — will require proof of vaccination for entry and a mask to be worn.

In following state and local guidelines, fans 5 and older will be required to wear masks while attending all outdoor events with crowds larger than 500 people.

The Seahawks will begin enforcing the mandates for the team’s home opener on Sept. 19 against the Tennessee Titans. The vaccination mandate applies to all attendees age 12 and over.

“A big thanks for our sports teams for stepping up to protect their fans the communities around them,” Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted Tuesday.

The Seahawks are one of three teams in the NFL that have announced some form of vaccine mandate, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll has made his feelings clear on the vaccine — Carroll, quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Tyler Lockett have all appeared in public-service commercials urging people to get the vaccine.

Last year, the Seahawks were the only team in the NFL that didn’t have a single positive COVID test on the team. Carroll has continued that diligence this season — he urged his players to get the vaccine and on Monday he said that all but two players on the roster have been vaccinated.

The Seahawks have specified that anyone attending a home game must be “fully” vaccinated — “defined as a minimum of two weeks following the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or a minimum of two weeks following the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”

Children under the age of 12 do not require a negative test for entry into Lumen Field.

All fans ages 5 and over will be required to wear masks. The same requirements apply to stadium employees.

“In accordance with the current Washington state and King County mask mandates, until further notice all fans and staff will be required to wear masks at all times except while actively eating or drinking, regardless of vaccination status,” the team announced. “This includes both indoor and outdoor areas of the stadium.”

Seahawks fans who don’t comply with the mandates won’t have an option to return their tickets — refunds will not be available, the team announced.

The Huskies announced they will begin their vaccination verification system — for all UW events — beginning with the Sept. 25 football game against California at Husky Stadium.

UW’s announced attendance last weekend for its opener without a vaccination requirement was 61,036, though there appeared to be significantly fewer in the seats. UW has six more home games this season.

For the Sept. 18 home game against Arkansas State, fans can visit an on-site station at Husky Stadium to have their vaccine verification approved for the duration of the season.

UW will also host a pop-up vaccine site on Sept. 18 as an optional service for those not yet vaccinated.

The Kraken on Tuesday announced its policy for home games, as well as concerts and other events at Climate Pledge Arena, due to reopen in mid-October after a $1 billion overhaul that began more than two years ago.

The Mariners also announced an updated mandate requiring masks for everyone 12 and older starting with Friday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team will implement a vaccine verification system in October if the Mariners make the postseason.

Times reporters Geoff Baker and Mike Vorel contributed to this report.