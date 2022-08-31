A report from the NFL Network stated that Seattle will sign veteran quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad. Mannion was released by the Vikings earlier this week.

Bringing back Mannion indicates that the Seahawks are moving on from former UW and Lake Stevens standout Jacob Eason, who was the No. 3 QB in camp but was waived on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old Mannion was with the Seahawks in camp a year ago and led the team in passing in the preseason going 33-for-49 for 228 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions but was released at the cutdown to 53 and then re-signed with the Vikings, for whom he had also played in 2019 and 2020.

Mannion, a graduate of Oregon State, spent two years with the Rams when Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron was an assistant there. When he signed a year ago, the Seahawks cited that relationship as a key reason why Seattle wanted him on the roster.

“His background with Shane that he was with him is obvious,’’ Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said last August after Seattle signed Mannion.

Mannion has three career NFL starts including one a year ago when he went 22-for-36 for 189 and a touchdown in a 37-10 loss to the Packers.

Seattle claimed Eason off waivers from the Colts last October in the wake of Russell Wilson’s injury and he stayed on the 53-man roster all season but did not appear in any games.

Eason played in two preseason games this year going 19-39 for 148 yards with no touchdowns and an interception.

Eason was as fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2020 and played in one game for Indy in 2021, going 2-5 for 25 yards and an interception before being waived by the Colts on Oct. 19 and claimed by Seattle the next day.

Seahawks claim Isaiah Dunn and Darryl Johnson off waivers

The Seahawks claimed two players off waivers Wednesday morning — cornerback Isaiah Dunn from the New York Jets and defensive end Darryl Johnson from the Carolina Panthers.

Each immediately goes on Seattle’s 53-man roster.

It was not immediately clear what moves the Seahawks had made to get them on the roster.

Each plays at spots where the Seahawks are dealing with injuries — cornerbacks John Reid (groin) and Sidney Jones IV (concussion) did not practice on Tuesday, and it’s unclear when each will be available, while defensive ends/linebackers L.J. Collier (elbow) and Alton Robinson (knee) are also out or limited.

Dunn, who played at Oregon State, appeared in 12 games for the Jets last year as a rookie with one start. All of his cornerback snaps came playing on the outside, according to Pro Football Focus as well as all of his snaps in the preseason.

Johnson is in his fourth year and has played in 34 NFL games with the Bills (31 in 2019 and 2020) and Panthers (three in 2021) with two sacks. He was a 2019 seventh-round pick of the Bills out of North Carolina A&T.

The Seahawks did not have any of the players they waived the last few days claimed, so all can return to the team’s practice squad if the team wants. Teams began to assemble their 16-man practice squads Wednesday after the claiming period ended at 9 a.m.

This story will be updated.