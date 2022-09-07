RENTON — New faces in new places. That is the theme of this year’s Seahawks offense, which begins a new era when it takes the field Monday night against the Denver Broncos.

With Russell Wilson now charming onlookers in the Mile High City and Chris Carson retired due to a neck injury, two of the team’s most recognizable figures on offense are gone. Both pieces will be tough to replace, but the Seahawks’ key to success for this season and the years to come will rest largely with the new-look offensive line.

Three key members of Seattle’s 2021 offensive line are gone, including left tackle Duane Brown, starting center Ethan Pocic, and right tackle Brandon Shell. Into two of those spots step a pair of potential franchise cornerstones, in first-round pick Charles Cross out of Mississippi State and third-round pick Abe Lucas from WSU.

Cross, the No. 9 overall pick, is now the starting left tackle after going into training camp with no competition for the role. He struggled to the tune of five penalties in the preseason game against Chicago. Four of those were false starts, and the Seahawks seem encouraged by his performance from the game, when he unknowingly took on stalwart Bears defensive end Robert Quinn.

“He is not a kid who is going to get waivered,” head coach Pete Carroll said. “He’s very solid, grounded well, pretty quiet, you know he doesn’t say a whole lot, but I think he’s in good shape. Once he realized who he played against last week, I think it helped him. He didn’t know and nobody told him until after the game, so I think that helped him.”

Over at right tackle, Lucas seems to have won the job after impressing both fans and the coaching staff with his strong pass-blocking abilities and a series of big pancake blocks.

“Charles and Abe have both done a fantastic job,” Seahawks tight end Will Dissly said. “Both have impressed in the pass game. Their feet are so good. And then Abe is obviously showing what he can do in the run game, kind of silencing those haters. So I’m really pleased with both of those guys. They’re good communicators. They want to learn. They want to get better. And we’re happy to have them.”

The new-look offensive line also features veteran free-agent acquisition Austin Blythe at center, 2020 third-round pick Damien Lewis at left guard and Gabe Jackson at right guard, with Jake Curhan and Kyle Fuller providing depth. They will be tasked with protecting Geno Smith, Wilson’s former backup who won the starting quarterback job over Drew Lock.

Smith has not been a regular NFL starter since 2014 with the New York Jets, but he had a decent showing during Wilson’s three-game injury absence last year, finishing with a 68.4% completion rate and 702 passing yards, along with five touchdowns and just one interception.

Lock, acquired from Denver in the Wilson trade, got COVID-19 and missed what was supposed to be his preseason start against the Bears, and then lost the quarterback battle after throwing three picks against the Cowboys. But Lock’s chances to become the starter aren’t gone completely.

“The competition is going to keep on going,” general manager John Schneider said. “Geno was ahead from the start, having the knowledge of the offense, the experience of the offense and the relationship with Shane [Waldron], Dave [Canales] and those guys. Drew is coming in under his, maybe, seventh coordinator or something like that since college. He’s learning another new language.”

Rashaad Penny will take over at running back after rushing for a career-high 749 yards and six rushing touchdowns in 2021. Penny’s injury history is a concern, as he has missed at least six games in each of the past three seasons, but if he stays healthy, this could be one of Seattle’s strongest units.

Second-round pick Kenneth Walker III’s immediate status is also uncertain after undergoing hernia surgery during training camp, so Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas could see plenty of action.

At receiver, the Seahawks have talent but not much depth. Veterans Tyler Lockett and the newly extended DK Metcalf are back, but behind them is a lot of uncertainty.

Veteran Marquise Goodwin has battled hamstring issues throughout camp but should be ready to play soon, along with rookie seventh-round pick Dareke Young. Dee Eskridge and Penny Hart round out the receivers room, with the injury-bitten Eskridge also listed as the team’s punt returner.

At tight end, the Seahawks return Dissly, along with the 6-foot-7 Colby Parkinson. Former Iowa star Noah Fant is a promising new face for the offense, after catching 68 receptions last year in Denver, more than any tight end in Seahawks’ history.

There are some familiar faces still in place but lots of unanswered questions. With new players in several key spots, there should be plenty of chances for the young guys to prove themselves.

“Our offense is growing. I think that’s a great way to describe it.” Dissly said. “… And I think as we grow and get some more continuity, you’re going to see the puzzles fit together real nice. I’m not worried one bit. It’s been amazing to see these young guys grow and learn the offense and get better. The growth is exponential.”