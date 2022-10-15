The Mariners’ season-ending 1-0 loss in the 18th inning to Houston in Game 3 of the American League Division Series Saturday means the Seahawks-Cardinals game will start at its scheduled time on Sunday, at 1:05 p.m. at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks and the NFL had agreed to move the game back to 2:30 p.m. if the Mariners and Astros were playing a Game 4 at T-Mobile Park to avoid traffic and congestion in the area.

But that won’t be necessary now.