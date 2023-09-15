RENTON — Here’s the good news for the Seahawks on the injury front as they head to Detroit to play the Lions on Sunday — cornerback Devon Witherspoon, the fifth overall pick in the 2023 draft, is ready to make his NFL debut and safety Jamal Adams might be able to play next week against Carolina.

Here‘s the bad — the Seahawks will be without both starting offensive tackles against the Lions, as they declared Friday that left tackle Charles Cross won’t play. They put right tackle Abraham Lucas on injured reserve earlier in the week.

That means starts for Stone Forsythe on the left side and Jake Curhan on the right, with veteran free-agent signee Jason Peters still at least a week away from playing, coach Pete Carroll said following practice Friday.

“It’s too soon,’’ Carroll said of the possibility of Peters, a 20-year vet who was signed to the practice squad earlier in the week, playing Sunday. “It’s too much to ask. He had a fantastic first few days with us, but we can’t get that done yet.’’

Carroll also revealed that Lucas, who has to miss at least four games by NFL rules, will have a procedure on his knee soon. Carroll said he could not yet give an estimate for how quickly Lucas will be able to return. Carroll said Lucas is suffering from a patella tendon issue.

“He’s having a procedure done that we’ve done with a couple other guys that’s worked out really well,’’ Carroll said. “It takes a little bit of time. We’ll see how it goes with him … going to try to fix him up.’’

As for Cross, who is out with a sprained big toe suffered in the third quarter of Sunday’s 30-13 loss to the Rams, Carroll said he is “making progress, but he’s not going to make the trip. He’s not ready yet.’’ Carroll said Cross could maybe play next week.

Along with Peters, they signed offensive tackles McClendon Curtis and Raiqwon O’Neal off the practice squads of the Raiders and Tampa Bay, respectively. Carroll noted that O’Neal had been playing in a system with the Bucs similar to that of the Seahawks. Tampa Bay’s offensive coordinator is Dave Canales, who had been part of Seattle’s staff since 2010 before moving on this offseason.

Curhan and Forsythe — each in their third year — filled in for the second half of the Rams game.

Carroll noted that Curhan got a start against the Lions in a 51-29 win in Seattle in the 2021 season — one of five starts he had that season — and said he is anticipating each being able to play well against the Lions. The start will be the second for Forsythe, a sixth-round pick in 2021 out of Florida who started in a win over the Jets last year at right tackle.

“I’m glad these guys are going to answer the call,’’ Carroll said. “They know what they are doing.’’

As for Witherspoon, he practiced fully all week and was not listed on the game-status report, meaning he is cleared to play after having missed all three preseason games and the Rams game with a hamstring injury.

Witherspoon was playing mostly nickel before he was injured, but he has been getting snaps at left cornerback and could see time there Sunday. Carroll was predictably vague when asked where Witherspoon might play.

“He did everything,’’ Carroll said when asked where Witherspoon practiced this week. “ … Going to be really fun to get him out there. He’s a really good ballplayer.”

As for Adams, he worked on a limited basis all week, his first on-field action since suffering a torn quad muscle last Sept. 12 against Denver. As expected, he was ruled out for the Lions game as Carroll had said earlier the plan for this week was just to get the process started.

Carroll said Adams should ramp up his work next week and didn’t rule out playing against Carolina.

“He had a great week,’’ Carroll said of Adams, whose work included taking snaps with the scout team. “Unencumbered, bursting, sprinting, changing direction, wrapping guys up when he’s hitting guys. The whole thing. He’s doing it all. … Next week I think we’ll get him full go, get all the reps in next week in preparation and see where we are at the end of that week.”

Lions may also be without their left tackle

Detroit may also be without its left tackle as the team listed Taylor Decker as doubtful with an ankle injury suffered last Thursday against Kansas City.

Coach Dan Campbell told reporters, “We’ll just see where he’s at (Saturday)’’ before making a decision if he can play. It’s unclear who would fill in, as the Lions could move right tackle Penei Sewell to the left side. He started eight games there in 2021 and regularly practices on the left side.

According to media reports, the Lions could also move right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai to left tackle and keep Sewell on the right side and play Graham Glasgow at right guard, or they could use backup Matt Nelson at right tackle.

