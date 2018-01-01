Due to not making the playoffs, the Seahawks will have their highest pick in the draft in 2018 since 2012.

The results of Sunday’s games also helped set the top of the order for the 2018 NFL Draft, and Seattle will have the 18th pick, its highest in six years.

Making the playoffs the last five years has meant Seattle has had choices in the 20s (though often then trading the pick and moving down).

Seattle’s last pick higher than 18th came in 2012 when the Seahawks chose defensive end Bruce Irvin at No. 15 (a year the Seahawks actually had the 12th pick initially but then traded down).

Seattle has had the 18th pick just twice in its history taking defensive tackle Manu Tuiasosopo there in 1979 and defensive end Tony Woods at that spot in 1987.

The 18th pick has been a pretty good one in recent seasons. Last year, Tennessee chose cornerback Adoree Jackson or USC there and two years ago the Chiefs got former UW standout Marcus Peters at that spot.

Other notable No. 18 picks through the years include one future Hall of Famer — receiver Art Monk by Washington in 1980 — as well as six-time Pro Bowl center Maurkice Pouncey by Pittsburgh in 2010, safety Eric Reid ((49ers, 2013), defensive end Melvin Ingram (Chargers, 2012), quarterback Joe Flacco (Ravens, 2008,), linebacker Thomas “Hollywood” Henderson (Cowboys, 1975) and running back Napoleon Kaufman of UW (Raiders, 1995).

But in simply the latest exhibit that high picks are no guarantee of getting a sure-thing future star, according to Pro Football Reference, only nine of the 48 players taken 18th overall since the merger in 1970 have made a Pro Bowl and only four have been an All-Pro pick

Seattle will need to make the best of its first-round pick — or the picks it gets from that spot if it trades down to get more — as Seattle has only one pick in the first three rounds having dealt its second-rounder to the Jets in the Sheldon Richardson trade and its third-rounder to Houston in the Duane Brown deal.

Seattle has its own pick in the fourth, has three picks in the fifth and two in the seventh.

And had Blair Walsh made the field goal at the end and Seattle beaten Arizona? Then the Seahawks would have had the 20th pick.