The Chicago Bears come to Lumen Field for a game Sunday featuring almost as many former first-round Seahawks draft picks (Bruce Irvin, Germain Ifedi) as the Seahawks will have on the field (Rashaad Penny, L.J. Collier, Jordyn Brooks).

Both of Chicago’s former Seahawks draftees — Ifedi, Seattle’s first-round pick in 2016, and Irvin, its first-round pick in 2012 — were named as a captain Friday for the game by Bears coach Matt Nagy as an obvious nod to returning to their roots.

“It will be fun,’’ Ifedi said this week. “I had some good times up there, won a lot of football games, played with some terrific players and met some terrific people. It will be good to get back out there.’’

The presence of Ifedi and Irvin means all five of the Seahawks’ first-round picks since 2012 (they haven’t had a first-round pick in every year) will be on the field at the same time.

Ifedi, drafted 31st overall in 2016, played four years in Seattle from 2016 to 2019. While he may not have ever met the kind of expectations that come with being taken in the first round, Ifedi started 60 games.

According to Pro Football Reference’s approximate value rating, Ifedi is 22nd among players taken in the 2016 draft.

The Seahawks didn’t re-sign Ifedi after the 2019 season and he signed a one-year veteran minimum contract with the Bears in 2020, getting $1.047 million.

But he got a big raise after starting all 16 games for Chicago last year, splitting time at right guard and right tackle. He earned the best grade of his career from Pro Football Focus, re-signing on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.

Ifedi started the first five games this season at right tackle before being sidelined with a knee injury. But he returned last week and is expected to start at right tackle for the Bears Sunday. Ifedi’s return last week became much discussed in Chicago when he shoved teammate Teven Jenkins after Jenkins drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for shoving Minnesota’s D.J. Wonnum after Wonnum hit Chicago quarterback Justin Fields out of bounds.

Ifedi said he was trying to make a point to Jenkins about avoiding penalties that hurt the team, though most Bears fans seemed to side with Jenkins for racing in to defend Fields from the late hit.

Ifedi stood by the move this week, calling it “tough love.’’

Irvin will be playing just his fourth game for the Bears after being unsigned until November after he suffered an ACL injury last September during his second tenure with the Seahawks, an injury that required a second surgery.

That surgery left the Seahawks wondering if Irvin would ever play again.

But Irvin, taken 15th overall in 2012, recovered and he signed to Chicago’s practice squad Nov. 18 and to the active roster Dec. 10, taking the place of another former Seahawk, Cassius Marsh, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Irvin has played in Chicago’s past three games, making five tackles, officially starting on Dec. 12 at Green Bay when he played a season-high 39 snaps.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks stayed in contact with Irvin throughout the offseason and his rehab.

But with Irvin’s playing situation unclear, the Seahawks re-signed Benson Mayowa to help fill the strongside linebacker spot Irvin played last year, as well as using younger players Darrell Taylor and Alton Robinson.

“We talked to him throughout the last year in the offseason, going into and all, and we were rooting for him,’’ Carroll said Friday. “He had surgery issues that he had to redo and for him to make it back and get a chance to play this year, I think is marvelous for him. I was thinking that he gets a chance to come back and play here which will be fun and he will be talking trash the whole time. I can’t wait to see him. I’m really excited for him that he got a chance to play football again because I thought at one point that he wouldn’t have that opportunity.”

The game will mark the third time Irvin has played against the Seahawks with a different team. He played against the Seahawks in 2018 with the Raiders in London, making one tackle, and in 2019 with Carolina, making four tackles and a sack.

“I know how much he loves the game and he’s always been a special guy to me, so I’m looking forward to it,’’ Carroll said. “We are looking forward to blocking him.”

Hyder activated, Austin goes on COVID list

The Seahawks got one player back from the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday, defensive end Kerry Hyder Jr.

But they placed cornerback Bless Austin on it.

That means the Seahawks still have five players from the 53-man roster on the list: Austin, CB D.J. Reed, TE Will Dissly, OL Brandon Shell and DT Bryan Mone. Practice squad players Ryan Izzo, a tight end, and Mike Jackson, a defensive back, are also on the list.

Austin was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a hip injury.

He could be replaced by John Reid in the starting lineup at right cornerback unless Reed returns.

To help make up for the players on the COVID list the Seahawks activated five players off the practice squad: DT Myles Adams, S Josh Jones, TE Tyler Mabry, LB Edmond Robinson and WR Cody Thompson.