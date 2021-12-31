Another week, another late quarterback switch for a Seahawks opponent.

Last week, the Seahawks found out Friday that Nick Foles would start for the Bears ahead of Justin Fields and Andy Dalton, who each were out with injuries after it had appeared earlier in the week that each might play.

This week, it’s Jared Goff likely to miss the game for Detroit with Tim Boyle instead headed for his second straight start.

Goff, the former Rams starter who led LA to a wild card playoff win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field last January, missed Detroit’s 20-16 loss to Atlanta on Sunday while on the COVID-19 list.

Goff came off the list Monday but then landed on the injury report Wednesday with a knee injury suffered in Detroit’s 30-12 win Dec. 19 over Arizona. On Friday, Goff was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s 1:25 p.m. game at Lumen Field after not practicing all week.

Boyle spent the previous three seasons as a reserve with Green Bay, attempting only four passes.

He has played in three games this year with two starts, the first a 13-10 defeat Nov. 21 at Cleveland and then against Atlanta on Sunday.

Boyle, listed at 6-4, 227, played three seasons at UConn, starting 10 games, before transferring to Eastern Kentucky for his senior season in 2017. He is 39-57 for 264 yards and one touchdown this season with a long completion of just 24 yards.

One thing the Seahawks apparently won’t have to worry much with Boyle is running. He does not have a carry this season and had 68 attempts for minus-162 yards in his college career.

Seattle had lots of old film to look at with Foles. But he had not played in a game this season before leading Chicago to a win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

That Boyle has started two of Detroit’s past six games gives the Seahawks a little more immediate familiarity with him.

“I’ve looked extensively at Boyle to make sure that we know what he’s done and how he plays, what it looks like and all that to see the carry-over and the concepts and principles,’’ Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Friday. “So, yeah, we’ve looked extensively — we had already done that. And so we just jumped on it when we got the news that (Goff) was not able to practice.’’

Boyle was 24-34 for 187 yards and a touchdown for Detroit last week but threw an interception on a first-and-goal play at the 9-yard line in the final minute to kill a late Lions rally.

Collier taken off COVID-19 list

The Seahawks activated defensive end L.J. Collier off the COVID-19 reserve list Friday. Collier was put on the list Monday but was able to make the quick return due in part to new NFL rules shortening the return-to-play process.

Collier, Seattle’s first round pick in 2019, played in only two of the first nine games of the season. But he has played in each of the past five with 15 snaps or more in each as a regular part of the defensive line rotation and has played 176 snaps overall.

Collier’s activation leaves two Seahawks on the COVID-19 list — cornerback Bless Austin and left guard Damien Lewis.

Carroll said Friday that “it would be hard’’ for either to make it back in time for Sunday’s game. Austin started against the Bears, but D.J. Reed is now back so Seattle will have its usual starting cornerback duo of Reed at right corner and Sidney Jones at left for the Lions.

Lewis likely would be replaced in the starting lineup Sunday by Kyle Fuller if he were unable to play. Fuller started for Lewis against Washington and San Francisco when Lewis was dealing with an elbow injury.

Carroll reiterated Friday that most of the Seahawks have had little or no real issues in dealing with COVID.

“For the most part, guys have had no factor,” Carroll said. “It’s barely been a symptom to report. There have been a couple of guys that have felt under the weather, but it’s been a very mild impact. Tyler (Lockett), it hit him pretty good. We are pleased to get these guys back; the protocol and the process of it has really accelerated it. It makes it very accessible for the guys to return.”

Right tackle Shell likely done for year

The Seahawks listed right tackle Brandon Shell as doubtful with what has been a long-running shoulder injury. On Friday, Carroll indicated Shell will not play again this season with just one game remaining next Sunday at Arizona.

Shell, who missed two games earlier in the season with an ankle injury and has not played since the Dec. 5 win over the 49ers, was replaced by rookie Jake Curhan.

Carroll didn’t specify the nature of Shell’s injury but said he is getting “second and third opinions’’ on the injury to see how to proceed. “He’s got some questions to get answered before he comes back and plays another game,’’ Carroll said. “We’re looking to take care of him, making sure we don’t rush him back for a game or two here.’’

Shell is finishing the second season of a two-year contract he signed with Seattle in March 2020 and will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

While the Seahawks have been happy with the play of Curhan, an undrafted free agent from Cal, Carroll said the team would explore attempting to re-sign Shell, as well.

“I’ve loved him,” Carroll said. “I’’ve loved Brandon. He was a consummate team guy, hardworking, physical, smart. He was a good ballplayer, and we’ve loved having him. We’d like to have him more. There’s nothing that’s happened that would discourage you from not wanting to have him back and playing and battling for you. He’s a really good competitor.”

Notes

— Carroll said rookie linebacker Jon Rhattigan will need surgery to repair an ACL injury. Rhattigan was injured Dec. 21 against the Rams but remains on the team’s 53-man roster for now and was declared out for Sunday’s game.

— The Seahawks also listed running back Alex Collins (abdomen) as questionable. Collins has not played since the Houston game Dec. 12 while battling the abdomen injury and also on the COVID-19 list. Collins did not practice Friday. Seattle will again start Rashaad Penny at running back and also has Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas in reserve.

— Defensive tackle Poona Ford sat out practice Wednesday while in the concussion protocol. But he practiced the past two days and was not on the game status report. “He really flew right through it,’’ Carroll said. “He practiced yesterday and today, so he’s fine.’’

— The Seahawks listed WR DK Metcalf (foot) as limited in practice Friday. But he is not on the game status report and will play. Other than Rhattigan, Shell, Collins and Metcalf, everyone else was listed as a full participant Friday.