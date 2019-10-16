RENTON — The worst fears have been confirmed: Will Dissly will miss the remainder of the season with a torn Achilles.

The Seahawks’ second-year tight end out of the University of Washington is scheduled to have surgery Thursday, a source confirmed to The Seattle Times.

Dissly had become the feel-good story of the season for the Seahawks after his ahead-of-schedule recovery from a devastating knee injury in September 2018 cut short his rookie season.

He’s now facing another long recovery, but there is optimism around the team that Dissly will be back to full strength in 2020.

Dissly had emerged as one of Russell Wilson’s top targets. His 23 receptions in the first five games were second on the team and his four touchdowns were the most on the team.

Dissly suffered the Achilles injury in Sunday’s victory at Cleveland. He went down in the end zone on a noncontact play while attempting to make a cut mid-route.

“It’s a big loss,’’ Pete Carroll said after the game. “He’s been playing great football. You saw him, he was running in the open field and it just happened like Achilles do. They come out of nowhere. So really a devastating injury for him for this season. But Will has done everything he can. He has been an unbelievable Seahawk.’’

Veteran tight end Luke Willson has moved up to No. 1 on the Seahawks’ depth chart this week ahead of Sunday’s game against Baltimore. Jacob Hollister, promoted from the practice squad last Friday, is No. 2.

Another veteran tight end, Ed Dickson, is eligible to come off injured reserve at the end of October.