RENTON — Here are five interesting things we heard during the weekly news conferences for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer Thursday.

Russell Wilson explains ‘Dad mode’

A clip that went viral this week showed Wilson pulling right tackle Germain Ifedi away from a Bengals player on the play when Chris Carson scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass late in the first half Sunday.

Wilson appeared to be making sure Ifedi didn’t get called for a penalty that could negate the play.

Explained Wilson: “I think this game, it’s a very physical game – guys get in tussles and this and that throughout the game. For me, we just had Chris [Carson] score, I didn’t want anything to bring it back, or any penalties to hurt us. [Germain] Ifedi was just trying to play tough there and he was going back and forth, I think I just went into ‘dad mode’ and tried to save us from getting a flag there.”

Wilson familiarizing himself with a new stadium

Heinz Field in Pittsburgh marks just one of three NFL cities in which Wilson has not played either a regular-season or preseason game (Buffalo and Cleveland are the others; Wilson will get to Cleveland next month and Buffalo next year).

Wilson explained Thursday that when he goes to a new stadium he likes to look at Google maps and get himself acquainted.

Said Wilson: “I’m excited to go to a new place. You know me, I look up what the field looks like, figure out where the clocks are, kind of get used to it in my mind now. I’m practicing there already…. (He looks at Google maps) just to visualize what it looks like. Most of the stadiums I kind of know just because I watch a lot of football but, you kind of feel what the crowd does and all that kind of stuff.’’

Schottenheimer says ‘we didn’t play well, coach well enough’

The Seahawks were held to 233 yards and just 72 rushing by the Bengals on Sunday, and Schottenheimer said that obviously can’t continue.

Asked what happened, he said first: “It really was a weird game. I was saying to the quarterbacks, it was just really a weird game. I can’t remember really being in a game like that in a long time. The first regular-season game, new head coach, new coordinator. Give them some credit, they brought some looks that were kind of out of left field and it was hard, it was a tough day. It was great to find a way to get the win. I thought our guys played extremely hard. We had some self-inflicted wounds which hurt us, that’s uncharacteristic for us. When we do that we’re not playing at our best level, because we’re not great when we’re behind the sticks. But new week, new challenge. Didn’t play well enough last week, didn’t coach well enough last week, got the W…

“They really loaded up to stop the run, they really did a good job. They showed us a bunch of looks that they had not shown. Talking to some of the guys after the game, they showed some looks that they didn’t show in the preseason. I thought our guys handled them OK, but it was a little bit different. The one sack we had late in the third quarter where Russ got sacked, they brought like a double-corner cat. It was a really good blitz; it was a better call than what I had on at the time. We just didn’t execute it very well, so that’s the fun challenge. We talked about that last week, we didn’t know, we weren’t sure exactly what we were going to get. It’s no excuse, we need to play better, and I think our guys understand that, and we’ll do that this week.’’

Tyler Lockett has to get used to more attention

Lockett had just two targets in the game, and none before the third quarter, in what was his first game considered as the team’s No.1 receiver in the wake of the retirement of Doug Baldwin.

Lockett said later he got double-teamed more than any time since his college days.

Schottenheimer explained that often the double-teams were more of a safety shading his way to Lockett’s side. Regardless, Schottenheimer said Lockett is going to have to get used to more attention with Baldwin gone.

Said Schottenheimer: “I think people know he’s (Lockett) a really good football player. The more DK makes plays, that certainly helps. We’ve got lots of guys that can make plays, but he should get used to seeing more attention, I think. Again, he’s the type of guy that he can work even when he’s getting double-teamed. He’s got the awareness that we’ve talked here. He’s got the awareness to get open because he’s so smart and so instinctive. I don’t think that the great players, even a double-team can get always keep them from getting the ball.”

Schottenheimer says on third-and-long, he’ll live to fight another day

One of Seattle’s big issues Sunday was suffering losses on first and second downs that resulted in third-and long.

Seattle had five third-and-16s on 12 possessions.

And if Seahawks fans grew frustrated that at times the Seahawks were conservative in those situations — they ran on two of them and threw short passes on two others (though one was the run-out-the-clock drive at the end of the game) — Schottenheimer said that’s partially by design.

I think that’s one thing that we looked at as a staff this week, maybe some other calls or things that can help us. Again, when we looked at the third-down numbers, we came at it really frustrated, you know? Really, when you look at it, I think we were four of seven on third-and-nine or less. We had five that were third-and-16-plus. I mean, shoot, I was over there booing. What are we doing? Again, we own it and that’s not the position you want to put yourself in. Is it difficult? Sure. Of course, as the play-caller, you have the responsibility to understand how the game is playing. It was back and forth. It’s a third-and-25? Yeah, I’m going to hand it off. I’m not going to apologize about that or hand it off and let Michael Dickson hit a boom punt. Maybe if the game is going a little different, maybe you try and take different shots and things like that. That’s my job as a coordinator to kind of, again, feel what’s going on, how the game is playing out. I told the guys, there’s not a lot of great calls on third-and-22. It’s funny. You get on the headset and you start asking for suggestions “and it’s like you’re on an island by yourself — no one says a word.”