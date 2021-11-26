Bob Condotta (5-5)

Seahawks 21, WFT 16: WFT has won two in a row, finally appearing to emerge as the team many expected heading into the season, while the Seahawks have lost four of five and are reeling. So why pick the Seahawks? Just a feeling that Wilson will have finally shaken off the rust from his layoff and that Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are a good matchup against WFT’s secondary and will turn in just enough big plays to get it done.

Adam Jude (6-4)

Seahawks 24, WFT 17: Who the heck knows what to expect from this Seahawks offense right now? But the Seahawks have never lost three consecutive games with Russell Wilson starting, and the hunch here is Wilson will be much better in a prime-time opportunity Monday night.

Larry Stone (4-6)

WFT 27, Seahawks 20: The Washington Football Team is coming off back-to-back wins over Tampa Bay and Carolina. The Seattle football team has lost five of its last six games and is coming off a particularly troubling loss to Arizona. You’d think the desperation of their plight – a 5% playoff chance at 3-7 – would bring out the best in them, but it hasn’t yet.

Matt Calkins (7-3)

Seahawks 24, WFT 21: Seattle has been struggling, but Russell Wilson now has two games under his belt since returning from injury. The rust will be off, and the Seahawks will squeak out a much-needed victory.

Week 11 (Cardinals 23, Seahawks 13)

Condotta: Cardinals 23, Seahawks 19*

Jude: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 16

Stone: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 17

Calkins: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24

Week 10 (Packers 17, Seahawks 0)

Condotta: Packers 26, Seahawks 20*

Jude: Seahawks 31, Packers 30

Stone: Packers 24, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Packers 28, Seahawks 21

Week 9 — bye

Week 8 (Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7)

Condotta: Seahawks 26, Jaguars 21

Jude: Seahawks 23, Jaguars 16*

Stone: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 13

Calkins: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 16

Week 7 (Saints 13, Seahawks 10)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Saints 16

Jude: Saints 28, Seahawks 24

Stone: Seahawks 24, Saints 21

Calkins: Saints 24, Seahawks 21*

Week 6 (Steelers 23, Seahawks 20, OT)

Condotta: Steelers 31, Seahawks 21

Jude: Steelers 24, Seahawks 21*

Stone: Steelers 30, Seahawks 21

Calkins: Steelers 30, Seahawks 20

Week 5 (Rams 26, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 20

Jude: Seahawks 34, Rams 33

Stone: Seahawks 27, Rams 21

Calkins: Rams 27, Seahawks 24*

Week 4 (Seahawks 28, 49ers 21)

Condotta: 49ers 27, Seahawks 21

Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27*

Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 19

Calkins: 49ers 28, Seahawks 24

Week 3 (Vikings 30, Seahawks 17)

Condotta: Seahawks 31, Vikings 27

Jude: Vikings 28, Seahawks 27*

Stone: Seahawks 27, Vikings 24

Calkins: Seahawks 30, Vikings 23

Week 2 (Titans 33, Seahawks 30, OT)

Condotta: Seahawks 34, Titans 23*

Jude: Seahawks 37, Titans 24

Stone: Seahawks 28, Titans 20

Calkins: Seahawks 24, Titans 21

Week 1 (Seahawks 28, Colts 16)

Condotta: Seahawks 24, Colts 20

Jude: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Stone: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

Calkins: Seahawks win (no score predicted)

* — closest score