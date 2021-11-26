Bob Condotta (5-5)
Seahawks 21, WFT 16: WFT has won two in a row, finally appearing to emerge as the team many expected heading into the season, while the Seahawks have lost four of five and are reeling. So why pick the Seahawks? Just a feeling that Wilson will have finally shaken off the rust from his layoff and that Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are a good matchup against WFT’s secondary and will turn in just enough big plays to get it done.
Adam Jude (6-4)
Seahawks 24, WFT 17: Who the heck knows what to expect from this Seahawks offense right now? But the Seahawks have never lost three consecutive games with Russell Wilson starting, and the hunch here is Wilson will be much better in a prime-time opportunity Monday night.
Larry Stone (4-6)
WFT 27, Seahawks 20: The Washington Football Team is coming off back-to-back wins over Tampa Bay and Carolina. The Seattle football team has lost five of its last six games and is coming off a particularly troubling loss to Arizona. You’d think the desperation of their plight – a 5% playoff chance at 3-7 – would bring out the best in them, but it hasn’t yet.
Matt Calkins (7-3)
Seahawks 24, WFT 21: Seattle has been struggling, but Russell Wilson now has two games under his belt since returning from injury. The rust will be off, and the Seahawks will squeak out a much-needed victory.
Week 11 (Cardinals 23, Seahawks 13)
Condotta: Cardinals 23, Seahawks 19*
Jude: Seahawks 17, Cardinals 16
Stone: Seahawks 27, Cardinals 17
Calkins: Cardinals 27, Seahawks 24
Week 10 (Packers 17, Seahawks 0)
Condotta: Packers 26, Seahawks 20*
Jude: Seahawks 31, Packers 30
Stone: Packers 24, Seahawks 21
Calkins: Packers 28, Seahawks 21
Week 9 — bye
Week 8 (Seahawks 31, Jaguars 7)
Condotta: Seahawks 26, Jaguars 21
Jude: Seahawks 23, Jaguars 16*
Stone: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 13
Calkins: Seahawks 20, Jaguars 16
Week 7 (Saints 13, Seahawks 10)
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Saints 16
Jude: Saints 28, Seahawks 24
Stone: Seahawks 24, Saints 21
Calkins: Saints 24, Seahawks 21*
Week 6 (Steelers 23, Seahawks 20, OT)
Condotta: Steelers 31, Seahawks 21
Jude: Steelers 24, Seahawks 21*
Stone: Steelers 30, Seahawks 21
Calkins: Steelers 30, Seahawks 20
Week 5 (Rams 26, Seahawks 17)
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Rams 20
Jude: Seahawks 34, Rams 33
Stone: Seahawks 27, Rams 21
Calkins: Rams 27, Seahawks 24*
Week 4 (Seahawks 28, 49ers 21)
Condotta: 49ers 27, Seahawks 21
Jude: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27*
Stone: 49ers 28, Seahawks 19
Calkins: 49ers 28, Seahawks 24
Week 3 (Vikings 30, Seahawks 17)
Condotta: Seahawks 31, Vikings 27
Jude: Vikings 28, Seahawks 27*
Stone: Seahawks 27, Vikings 24
Calkins: Seahawks 30, Vikings 23
Week 2 (Titans 33, Seahawks 30, OT)
Condotta: Seahawks 34, Titans 23*
Jude: Seahawks 37, Titans 24
Stone: Seahawks 28, Titans 20
Calkins: Seahawks 24, Titans 21
Week 1 (Seahawks 28, Colts 16)
Condotta: Seahawks 24, Colts 20
Jude: Seahawks win (no score predicted)
Stone: Seahawks win (no score predicted)
Calkins: Seahawks win (no score predicted)
* — closest score
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.