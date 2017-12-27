The Seahawks are a relatively healthy team heading into the regular season finale against Arizona.

Here are the key personnel updates from Seattle coach Pete Carroll’s Wednesday press conference prior to Sunday’s win-or-else game against Arizona:

— Fullback Tre Madden was announced as having returned to practice. Madden has been on Injured Reserve on Nov. 7 after suffering a calf injury against Washington. Having sat out seven games Madden is eligible to return to practice but would not be eligible to play until the playoffs. Teams can call two players off of IR during the season and Seattle has yet to use either of its return designations. So Seattle would have one more to use if it makes the playoffs — tailbacks Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise would be likely candidates. Seattle has not had a fullback since Madden went on IR. Madden was also a key member of special teams. Madden had two catches for 65 yards before being injured, including a 66-yarder against Houston.

— Carroll said defensive tackle Nazair Jones, who has missed the last four games with a high ankle sprain, has suffered a setback and will not practice Wednesday and it’s unclear if he will be able to practice or play this week. Jones, a rookie, had emerged as a key part of the Seahawks’ defensive tackle rotation and has 20 tackles on the season. “He’s not going to be able to practice today,” Carroll said. “We’re just kind of going day-to-day and see what can happen here for him. Disappointed, he had a little setback the other day. He didn’t quite get out of his workout as good as we would have liked. So we just got to wait and see how he’s responding. So it’s a day-to-day thing.”

— Carroll said left guard Luke Joeckel has a sore foot but plans to play against Arizona. “He plans on playing,” Carroll said. “We think we can get him through the week. Sore, but he has improved each day and he feels better about that. Just got through talking to him about it. He is really counting on playing.”

— MLB Bobby Wagner is continuing to improve from his nagging hamstring injury, Carroll said. Wagner will likely be limited in practice this week, but Carroll said he feels better at this point in the week than he has in a while, indicating there is no concern about Wagner being available for Sunday’s game. “This is a good week for Bobby,” Carroll said. “He’s continued to see the light of day here on getting better so that’s a good sign. He’s working as much as he can today but this is the best he’s felt and that’s a good sign coming out of last week.”

— Wagner, Jones and Joeckel all sat out practice, as did DL Michael Bennett (knee) and TE Jimmy Graham (knee), the latter two of whom have sat out practices regularly for weeks for precautionary reasons.

—- Defensive tackle Jarran Reed was listed as limited with a back injury or unknown origin and linebacker D.J. Alexander was listed as limited with a concussion that caused him to sit out last week.