Bradley McDougald, a starter in all 14 games at strong safety this season, is out of the area until Friday getting treatment on a persistent knee injury.

One veteran Seahawk — weakside linebacker K.J. Wright — vowed to be back better than he has been all season when Seattle hosts Kansas City Sunday night.

But the status of two other key vets — strong safety Bradley McDougald and right guard D.J. Fluker — remained murky on Wednesday.

Here is more wrapping up those topics and a few other items from the team’s media availability Wednesday.

K.J. WRIGHT SAYS HE FEELS ‘NIGHT AND DAY’ BETTER THAN FIRST RETURN TO FIELD

Wright has had a trying season, beginning with having surgery to repair cartilage damage following a knee injury suffered in the third exhibition game at Minnesota.

Then he had a setback in training a few weeks later that delayed his return until seventh game of the year at Detroit.

Then after playing in three games, he continued to feel pain and was again shut down, this time having a special treatment on the knee to try to fix it once and for all.

Wright said Wednesday he thinks the plan worked. He returned to practice on a limited basis last week and plans to go full at least some of the days this week to prepare for a return to the field on Sunday.

Wright may be eased into duty, splitting time with Austin Calitro. But he said the hope would be is that he can play a full game by the time playoffs roll around, assuming Seattle gets there.

“It just wasn’t ready,’’ he said of his first return to the field earlier this season. “Had the first setback and the second setback. This time it’s night and day, night and day better. It should be good to go.’’

Wright’s return comes at a good time with Mychal Kendricks having been lost for the season with a knee injury in a win over Minnesota.

Wright said the plan is that he will not need to wear a knee brace this time, as he did in the three earlier games this season, which he said made it hard to play to his usual level and also was proof that he’d rushed back before he was really ready.

“Anytime you see a guy with a knee brace on as a linebacker he’s obviously feeling something,” Wright said. “I haven’t worn a knee brace my whole career and I don’t ever want to wear one again. It’s not fun.

“It’s really stiff. You can only got a certain distance, so you are not balanced, and obviously not feeling 100 percent. A linebacker wearing a knee brace is not good and I would go at them every time if I was an offensive coordinator.’’

BRADLEY MCDOUGALD ‘POSSIBLY’ CAN PLAY SUNDAY

McDougald departed early in Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, replaced the rest of the way by Delano Hill. It was the second time since Nov. 4 that McDougald — who has battled a persistent patella tendinitis issue for much of the year — had to leave a game and not return.

And ominously, Carroll said there is no guarantee that McDougald will play Sunday against the Chiefs.

In fact, Carroll said McDougald is having a similar treatment as Wright had a few weeks ago and will be out of the area until Friday. The hope is he can then practice and show he can play.

But when asked if McDougald will play, Carroll said “possibly.’’

That would mean going with a safety tandem of Hill — who has never started a game in his two-year career — and fellow 2017 draftee Tedric Thompson against one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

MORE CHANGES ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE?

Carroll said the team won’t know the status of Fluker — out the last two games with a hamstring injury — until later in the week. Jordan Simmons started those games in Fluker’s place but is done for the year after suffering a knee injury against the 49ers that will require surgery (Carroll said the surgery Simmons will have should not impact his ability to be ready for the 2019 season).

If Fluker can’t play then the team could go again with second-year player Ethan Pocic, who filled in late for Simmons but was called for two holding penalties in fourth quarter and overtime.

Carroll wouldn’t say exactly what the team will do at right guard, appearing to leave open that there could be other options, such as Joey Hunt — who played guard briefly in two earlier games this season when Fluker was injured — or maybe promoting Jordan Roos of the practice squad.

Seattle has just eight offensive linemen on its 53-man roster with the loss of Simmons, whose spot was taken when the Seahawks signed running back Bo Scarbrough off Jacksonville’s practice squad.

But moves can be made up until Saturday and Carroll hinted something more could be afoot.

“That’s why all the questions are so out there about what we’re doing at guard,’’ Carroll said.

The Seahawks on Wednesday added another lineman to the practice squad, re-signing former Bellevue High star Marcus Henry, who was with Seattle in training camp and on the practice squad for a week in September.

Elijah Nkansah, listed as a tackle, is also on the practice squad.