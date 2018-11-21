Both K.J. Wright and Dion Jordan sat out against the Packers and remain out of practice this week as Seattle prepares for Sunday's critical game at Carolina.

Four Seahawks sat out practice Wednesday, three with injuries, including starting linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and receiver Doug Baldwin (groin).

Also out were defensive end Dion Jordan (knee) and nickel corner Justin Coleman, the latter listed as sidelined with non-injury-related reasons, which typically means either being sick or getting a rest day.

Baldwin has been listed on the injury report a few other times in recent weeks with a groin issue and has played, and he was likely getting a rest day, as much as anything.

But Wright and Jordan are ones to watch as neither played against Green Bay last Thursday with the same injuries still holding them out. Both last played in the loss to the Rams on Nov. 11, a game in which Jordan played as well as he had all season, including getting credit for half-of-a-sack, his first sack of any kind this season. Wright came out of that game in the second half.

Jordan has dealt with health issues all season and has played just seven games.

Wright, meanwhile, has played just three games after having knee surgery before the season and his status for Sunday’s game at Carolina, if not the rest of the season, is uncertain.

Five other Seahawks were listed as limited — safeties Delano Hill (quad) and Bradley McDougald (knee), defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (foot), guard D.J. Fluker (knee) and running back Mike Davis (knee).

Hill sat out against Green Bay with the same injury but the other four played.

Seattle held its major practices this week on Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to having a mini-bye following the game against the Packers last Thursday and with a long trip upcoming to Carolina (the team will fly on Friday).