As expected, Seahawks linebackers Bobby Wagner ad K.J. Wright sat out of practice on Wednesday as their status for Sunday’s NFC West showdown against the Rams remains uncertain.

Asked prior to practice Wednesday if the two can play Sunday, coach Pete Carroll said: “I don’t know that right now. K.J. is in the (concussion) protocol and that’s up to the docs. And Bobby is going to go all the way through the week like he has the last couple of weeks. We are going to have to wait and see.’’

Carroll, though, said Wagner — who left Sunday’s game at Jacksonville two plays into the second half after aggravating a long-lingering hamstring injury — will prepare during the week as if he’s playing.

“He is very upbeat and very positive,’’ Carroll said. “He’s planning on getting ready.’’

Wagner has dealt with the hamstring injury for more than month, first showing up on the injury report with it prior to a loss against Washington on Nov. 5. He had played through it in every game until Sunday when he re-injured it and was pulled from the game.

Wright, meanwhile, suffered a concussion late in the third quarter and did not return.

The Seahawks on Wednesday added depth at linebacker in case Wagner and/or Wright cannot play, promoting Paul Dawson from the practice squad.

Dawson, a former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year at TCU, was a third-round pick of the Bengals in 2015 but played sparingly there and was released prior to this season. Seattle signed him to its practice squad in November.

“Well, he’s been with us for a few weeks now, we’ve been training him, and we just need the depth on the roster,” Carroll said. “He’s a very instinctive player, he’s played a lot of football, and we’ve watched him through the college thing and all of that and now that he’s been with us long enough, we think we can use him on special teams and also if we need to play him, he can get in the game and go.”

If Wagner can’t play then Michael Wilhoite will start at middle linebacker. Seattle could go with Terence Garvin or D.J. Alexander, or possibly Dawson, at weakside linebacker if Wright cannot play.

Defensive linemen Michael Bennett (knee) and Nazair Jones (ankle) were also out as was safety Kam Chancellor, who has already been declared out for the season but remains on the team’s 53-man roster.

Bennett was apparently just taking a rest day.

But Carroll said it remains unclear if Jones — who has missed the last two games — will be able to play.

“He’s still in the rehab mode here,” Carroll said. “We’ll see if something shifts by the end of the week, but he won’t go today.”

Running back Mike Davis (ribs) and defensive end Dion Jordan (out the last three games with a neck issue) each practiced on a limited basis Wednesday. Also among those limited were: OL Duane Brown (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), OL Luke Joeckel (knee), OL Ethan Pocic (ankle), CB Byron Maxwell (shoulder) and CB Justin Coleman (shoulder).