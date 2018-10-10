Vannett has played a combined 104 snaps the last two weeks while moving into a role as the primary tight end.

The Seahawks injury report for Wednesday included one new name — tight end Nick Vannett, listed as sitting out with a back issue.

Also sitting out were linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and defensive end Rasheem Green (ankle) who have already been ruled out for Sunday’s game in London against the Raiders.

Everybody else was listed as a full participant, though quarterback Russell Wilson was again on the report with a hamstring issue that dates to the second game of the season against the Bears.

It’s unclear the nature or severity of Vannett’s injury or if it is related to chronic back issues he has talked about in the past. Vannett said last week one reason he felt he was having his best season was that he was finally getting past an issue he battled last season with a herniated disc.

Seattle has Darrell Daniels as the backup at tight end to Vannett and this week also re-signed Tyrone Swoopes — who was with the team all last season and through training camp this year — to the practice squad.

Vannett played 54 and 50 snaps the last two weeks — the two highest totals of his career — in moving into the primary tight end role following a season-ending knee injury to former UW standout Will Dissly.