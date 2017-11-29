Mike Davis was able to practice on a limited basis on Wednesday but the team will need to see him do more before figuring out who starts at tailback against the Eagles.

The Seahawks had 11 players sit out practice on Wednesday as the team began preparations in earnest for Sunday’s game against the 10-1 Philadelphia Eagles at CenturyLink Field.

But many of those appeared to be taking rest days, such as tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle), offensive lineman Duane Brown (ankle), linebacker Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and defensive end Michael Bennett and cornerback Jeremy Lane, each listed as non-injury related, meaning they officially just got the day off from practice.

Others sitting out included two players already essentially ruled out for this week — safety Kam Chancellor, already out for the season with a neck injury, and offensive lineman Oday Aboushi, who coach Pete Carroll said earlier in the day is not expected to play for the second straight week with a shoulder injury.

Also out were DE Dion Jordan (neck), TE Luke Willson (concussion), LB D.J. Alexander (shoulder) and LB Josh Forrest (foot). But Jordan, Willson and Alexander are all thought to have a chance to play this week while Forrest’s situation is uncertain.

Three players were listed as limited: running back Mike Davis (groin), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion) and offensive lineman Luke Joeckel (knee). Griffin is expected to play while Joeckel appears to just be getting a relative rest day, as well.

The team is hopeful, meanwhile, that Davis can make it back after sitting out the 49ers game with a groin injury suffered against Atlanta, when he made the start in his first game with the Seahawks and had 18 yards on six carries and two receptions for 41 yards before being sidelined.

If Davis can make it back, then he could again at least figure heavily into the team’s plans at tailback against the Eagles, if not get the start.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said after Wednesday’s practice the team would need to see Davis practice more this week before making any determinations.

“We’re going to let it work through the week,” Bevell said of the tailback position. “We have Mike back, and he was able to do a little bit today, keep working him in more, and we still have to go through the whole week and see how it ends up shaking out and make sure that they all make it through the end of the week before we call that.”

Eddie Lacy and Thomas Rawls have been Seattle’s other two every-down tailbacks this this year that are currently healthy, and offensive line coach Tom Cable seemed to hint Wednesday that the team might just go back to Lacy this week if Davis isn’t ready. Lacy had 46 yards on 17 carries against the 49ers Sunday while Rawls played just one snap.

“We are still working,” Cable said. “The truth of it is, Eddie did a nice job last week and so going forward, we just keep trying to do this the right way and not ask him to do too much. We haven’t had him run a crazy number of carries or anything like that, so it’s still just trying to plug them in and get the blockers hooked up with the runner and with Mike coming back, we will certainly get more of that as well.”

J.D. McKissic is also in the picture though he has generally been used as a third-down and two-minute back as well as sometimes as a receiver. But Bevell didn’t rule out he could get more looks as an early-down tailback

“We continue to add more and put more on his plate,” Bevell said. “We’ve asked him to do a lot of things; he’s in a lot of plays, we’re trying to do right by him and give him the right things, but he’s handled everything really well. As of right now, he hasn’t shown that there isn’t anything that he can’t handle, so we’ll just continue to feed him.”