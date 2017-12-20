K.J. Wright returned to practice Wednesday but Bobby Wagner remained out with a hamstring injury.

Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner says he hopes to practice this week in preparation for Sunday’s win-or-go-home game at Dallas.

But those plans will wait at least another day as he did not take part in Wednesday’s practice, which because the team continues dealing with a number of injuries and just season-long aches and pains was a walkthrough. Wagner did take part in the team’s lighter walkthrough Wednesday morning.

However, linebacker K.J. Wright — who sat out against the Rams with a concussion — was listed as a full participant and apparently will be good to go for the Dallas game.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said before practice that getting Wagner and Wright back on the field in any capacity was a positive sign.

“It feels good to have those guys out there,” Carroll said. “Those guys have been stalwarts for us for a long time and to get those guys back out there, it feels good. ”

Wagner was one of five players to sit out the others being LB D.J. Alexander (concussion), DT Nazair Jones (ankle), DE Michael Bennett (knee) and safety Bradley McDougald (knee).

Listed as limited was tight end Nick Vannett (shoulder).

Of the injuries, only McDougald’s is new, and it is unclear if that is a serious issue or if the team is just being cautious.

Bennett has had a knee issue for weeks and has been sitting out many practices to rest.

As for Wagner, he has practiced sparingly for about six weeks while dealing with a hamstring injury. He played into the third quarter last week against the Rams after deciding he cuold following a pre-game workout, but was obviously slowed.

When he met the media before practice, Wagner said he felt better at this time this week than he did last week.

“I’m feeling a lot better. A lot better than I was last week,” Wagner said. “Even to that, I know there was a lot of ‘should I play? Should I not play?’ I think hindsight is, you can always say whether you did something right or wrong after the fact. I think you are dealing with this injury for, I don’t know, six weeks or whatever the case may be. It felt like it did all the other weeks and last week it didn’t work out the way that it had in previous weeks, so again, we live and we learn. You learn a lot. I learned a lot about my body, learned a lot about my mind and would I do the same thing over, I would because I am a fighter. I love this team. I love this game and I want to be out there. I want to be out there to help and I felt like I could, so it’s not something that I would do differently. I would just make sure I adjust my alignments a little bit more, so I could make some plays.”

Wagner, though, wouldn’t commit to saying he for sure will play against the Cowboys.

Wagner said he was “hoping to get out there” for practice at least once this week and “see how it feels and take it one day at a time.”

Asked if he expects to play he said “I really don’t know. It’s trainers, I’ve still got to go out there and run still. Go out there and pass certain things. But I will know after practices and stuff.”