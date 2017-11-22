The Seahawks had a lengthy list of players out Wednesday but most figure to be able to play Sunday in San Francisco.

With the rugged loss to Atlanta less than 48 hours in the rearview mirror, the Seahawks did not hold a full practice on Wednesday, instead conducting a walk-through.

But on their official injury report the Seahawks estimated that 11 players would have sat out had the team held a full-scale practice.

The list consisted of: OLs Oday Aboushi (shoulder) and Duane Brown (ankle), receiver Amara Darboh (ankle), RB Mike Davis (groin), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), S Kam Chancellor (neck), CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion), linebackers Bobby Wagner (hamstring), Michael Wilhoite (calf) and D.J. Alexander (shoulder) and cornerback Jeremy Lane (non-injury related).

Listed as a limited participant was DL Jarran Reed (hamstring).

And listed as full participants were OL Luke Joeckel (knee) and DL Dion Jordan (neck).

Of those listed as out it is expected that Aboushi, Davis and Chancellor will be out against the 49ers Sunday and that Griffin will likely be out. It’s unclear the status of Darboh and Alexander while the expectation is that Brown, Graham, Wagner, Wilhoite and Lane will be good to go, most appearing to just get rest days.

Here’s a recap of much of what Seattle coach Pete Carroll said prior to practice about injuries and other personnel situations.