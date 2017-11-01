The Seahawks had a lengthy injury report Wednesday but most players appear likely to be able to play Sunday against Washington.

With the Seahawks in the third week of a stretch of 11 games in 11 weeks to end the season the team is going to start being especially judicious about making sure many of its veterans get rest during the week.

And that appears to be the major reason Seattle had a season-high 10 players listed as not participating in practice on Wednesday as the team prepares for Sunday’s home game against Washington.

Many of those on the sidelines appear to just be getting rest days, including defensive end Dwight Freeney, who was listed as being out for non-injury related reasons. Also out was cornerback Jeremy Lane who was still en route back from Houston after having been traded to the Texans on Monday before his part of the deal was voided when he failed his physical.

Also out was the only player who seems assured of missing the game — offensive lineman Luke Joeckel, who is likely out at least four more games after having knee surgery three weeks ago.

Also out was safety Earl Thomas, whose status is questionable at best after he hurt his hamstring against Houston on Sunday. Coach Pete Carroll said prior to practice that the team will need to wait until Friday and then take another look at Thomas and see if he can practice.

“We are going to wait a couple days,” Carroll said. “We will see on Friday.”

If Thomas can’t go then Bradley McDougald will start at free safety.

Also out was defensive tackle Jarran Reed with a concussion. That injury was not reported after the Houston game so it’s unclear if that is a significant issue.

The others listed as out appear likely to mostly be resting — center Justin Britt (ankle), tight end Jimmy Graham (ankle), safety Kam Chancellor (ankle), linebacker Bobby Wagner (hamstring) and defensive end Michael Bennett (heel).

It’ll become clearer later in the week if any of the above injuries are anything that could impact anyone’s status Sunday but early indications are that for most it is a rest day.

Listed as limited were running back C.J. Prosise (ankle) and receiver Tanner McEvoy (hamstring) while cornerback Richard Sherman was a full participant with an Achilles.