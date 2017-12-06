Defensive end Dion Jordan returned to practice for the Seahawks Wednesday but starting guard Ethan Pocic sat out.

The Seahawks’ injury report for Wednesday included one piece of good news — the return of defensive end Dion Jordan to limited status — and at least one new item that could be concerning, guard Ethan Pocic sitting out with an ankle issue.

Jordan has missed the last two games with a neck/stinger issue and coach Pete Carroll had been vague about his status when he met the media before practice on Wednesday.

But the fact that Jordan was able to do anything is a positive sign as he attempts to return. And Seattle will need all the defensive line help it can get going against Jaguars team that boasts the No. 1 rushing attack in the NFL at 149.4 per game.

Also listed as limited was linebacker D.J. Alexander with a shoulder injury.

Pocic, meanwhile, was one of two new additions to the report who did not participate, the other being defensive end Marcus Smith, also listed as having an ankle injury.

The severity of either injury isn’t known and their absence Wednesday could just be precautionary.

But Pocic’s injury is a little eyebrow raising given that the Seahawks on Tuesday promoted center Joey Hunt from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Pocic, now the team’s starting right guard, also has been Seattle’s backup center all season, though he has not really been needed with Justin Britt playing almost every snap (Britt was out briefly against the Giants in October but has played 100 percent of the snaps in the other 11 games of the season).

The Seahawks could have added Hunt as a hedge in case Pocic has any issues with his ankle — it’s unclear when Pocic got hurt as he played every snap against the Eagles.

Pocic, a rookie second-round pick out of LSU, has emerged as the starting right guard, moving there after Luke Joeckel returned to take back his spot at left guard.

Hunt would be the only other player on the roster who has significant NFL experience at center — he played all of a game at Tampa Bay last season. And offensive line coach Tom Cable said after practice that having some added depth at center was the reason to promote Hunt, who took a spot vacated over the weekend when Seattle put linebacker Josh Forrest on Injured Reserve.

“He has worked hard to do it, the roster allows you to, and then with our situation with Ethan playing all the time, it gives you a little bit more depth there now at the center spot,” Cable said.

Eight other players also sat out. But all have been on the injury report in past weeks either with injuries that are likely to have the out this week or simply with injuries that are causing the to take rest days.

Those eight are: SS Kam Chancellor (neck), OL Oday Aboushi (shoulder), OL Duane Brown (ankle), OL Luke Joeckel (knee), DL Nazair Jones (ankle), TE Jimmy Graham (ankle), DL Michael Bennett (knee) and LB Bobby Wagner (hamstring).

Chancellor has already been declared out for the season but he remains on the 53-man roster for salary cap reasons. Abuoshi appears unlikely to play having missed the last two games. Jones is also best viewed as doubtful for this week. The other five — Brown, Joeckel, Graham, Bennett and Wagner — appear to have been taking rest days.