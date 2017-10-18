Seattle defensive end Michael Bennett sat out practice Wednesday but said he'll play on Sunday against the Giants in New York.

Defensive lineman Michael Bennett did not take part in Seattle’s practice on Wednesday as he continues to rest a plantar fascia injury suffered against the Rams on Oct. 8.

But Bennett said prior to practice that he will play against the New York Giants on Sunday.

“The foot hurts, I mean, obviously, as many years as I’ve played in the NFL, you deal with pain as you go through, and I think for me it’s just being able to focus on the game and not too much worry about it because once you make that decision to play, then you have to play through it,’’ Bennett said. “For me, that’s just dealing with the pain during the game.”

Bennett was one of seven Seahawks to sit out Wednesday.

But at the moment, just two are certain to be out — defensive end Cliff Avril (neck) and offensive lineman Luke Joeckel, who is recovering from knee surgery and is out 4-5 weeks.

Cornerback Jeremy Lane, who did not play against the Rams due to a groin issue, also did not practice and also may unlikely to play given that he hasn’t done anything since being injured against the Colts on Oct. 1.

Also sitting out were safety Earl Thomas (non-injury related, personal), defensive end Marcus Smith (ankle) and defensive tackle Nazair Jones (knee). It’s unclear the severity of the injuries for Jones of Smith. But with Seattle already playing at about a minimum number of defensive linemen with Avril out the Seahawks can ill afford one or both to be out.

Listed as limited were cornerback Richard Sherman (Achilles), safety Kam Chancellor (ankle) and running back C.J. Prosise (ankle). But coach Pete Carroll has said Prosise will play and indications are that Sherman and Chancellor are mostly resting.

In one piece of good news, defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson was listed as a full participant after missing the Rams’ game when he broke his hand in practice the preceding Wednesday. Jefferson suffered the injury in what was his first practice after returning to the Seahawks as the team attempted to add depth on the line following the injury to Avril.

Jefferson has since had surgery to fix the injury and he was able to practice with his hand heavily wrapped with the team hoping he may be able to play against the Giants.

“Still evaluating that,’’ said defensive coordinator Kris Richard following practice. “Yes, certainly still evaluating that. Again, obviously he had the hand fixed up. Again, he is out (on the field). He is practicing. He has looked good in practice. Again, he’s got it wrapped up. So that is still under evaluation.”

But with a banged-up defensive line the Seahawks could use any snaps they could get out of Jefferson, who was a fifth-round pick in 2016 before missing most of the season with a knee injury. He was then waived in the cutdown to the 53-man roster before being picked up by the Rams and then waived and placed on the Rams’ practice squad before being re-signed by the Seahawks.

Richard, though, said Jefferson had begun to come on in the weeks prior to his waiving and the Seahawks were happy to get him back.

“Yeah, we saw improvement from him really day in and day out,’’ Richard said. “Obviously again, it was about him regaining confidence in his knee. Regaining confidence in his body and his ability. Again the more he played, the more he had the chance to get out there, the stronger he got.”