After one of wide receiver Jaron Brown’s two touchdown catches Sunday during a comeback win over the Cleveland Browns, three fellow Seahawks joined him in the end zone for a victory dance.

You might have recognized it: Brown, Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf and David Moore bopped in near-perfect time with each other on the choreography from *NSYNC’s “Bye, Bye, Bye” music video.

🎶 Baby bye bye bye 🎶 pic.twitter.com/jV4BjYbF5v — Seattle Times Sports (@SeaTimesSports) October 13, 2019

As Twitter lost its collective mind, the dance caught the attention of the boy band that introduced it to pop culture. It seems they approved.

The Seahawks have started to become known for their touchdown celebrations. They were such a frequent occurrence in end zones last year that Seattle Times columnist Matt Calkins put together a (very serious) ranking of them. Now that a new one’s in the books, where do you think it rated among the Hawks’ other stunts?

Oh, and for those who didn’t recognize the moves, here’s the original music video. Warning: It will transport you right back to the year 2000.