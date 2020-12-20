Seattle Seahawks (9-4)
vs. Washington Football Team (6-7)
10 a.m. | FedEx Field| Washington, D.C.
TV: FOX | Radio: 710 AM/97.3 FM | Stream: NFL Game Pass
Another week, another game for the Seahawks against a team leading the NFC East.
After a brief sojourn into the AFC East against the Jets, the Seahawks again face an NFC East leader, the Washington Football Team. The WFT has won four in a row to climb to 6-7 and a game ahead of the rest of the East (and as of today, would be in line to host Seattle in a wild card playoff game).
The Seahawks hope to move to 3-1 against the East and get out of the game as healthy as possible, with an NFC West showdown on tap next week against the Rams, a game that has far more meaning in the Seahawks’ playoff picture.
Here are some keys to Sunday’s game.
As Russell Wilson returns to site of one of his first big wins, he can assure Seahawks return to playoffs
The last time the Seahawks played at Washington was on a Monday night in October of 2014. Percy Harvin scored three touchdowns that didn’t count — all waved off due to penalty — and Russell Wilson rushed for 122 yards, still a career-high, as the Seahawks won 27-17.
Harvin was gone barely three weeks later.
But Wilson returns to Washington for Sunday’s 10 a.m. game against Football Team, not only as one of just three players left on the roster from that night (linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright are the others) but making something of a homecoming.
Wilson grew up in Richmond, Virginia, roughly 100 miles away from Washington’s FedExField and calls it “a special thing’’ to get to go back, even if COVID-19 protocols mean there won’t be the usual cadre of family and friends in attendance.
It’s also a return to one of Wilson’s first big moments as a Seahawk, when he lead them back from an early 14-0 deficit to a 24-14 win over Washington in a wild-card playoff game following his rookie season in 2012.
Seahawks activate Rashaad Penny, Damonte Moore to roster, each expected to play Sunday
The Seahawks added running back Rashaad Penny and defensive end Damontre Moore to their 53-player roster Saturday and placed running back Travis Homer and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones on Injured Reserve to make room.
That means Penny, the team’s first-round pick in 2018, will see action Sunday against Washington for the first time since suffering an ACL injury against the Rams in Los Angeles on Dec. 8, 2019.
Moore returns after a six-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Homer (knee) and Jones (groin) will have to miss the final three games of the regular season but could return for the playoffs.
